VW unveils production version of ID.3 electric car: starts under $33,000 with range up to 340 miles

VW has unveiled today the production version of one of the most anticipated electric car of the year, the ID.3, Volkswagen’s first car on its new MEB electric platform.

The based version of the ID.3 electric car starts under $33,000 (€30,000) and the range of the higher-end version goes up to 340 miles (550 km).

We already have a pretty good idea of the specs from preview reports by VW, but they have now made everything official.

The ID.3 is going to be offered with 3 different battery packs:

VW ID.3 Basic Variant

A base version will arrive later with a 45 kWh battery pack, which VW says will enable “an electrically powered range of up to 330 kilometers as per WLTP.”

VW says about this version:

“The battery can be recharged with a maximum charging output of 7.2 kW (AC) and 50 kW (DC). 100 kW DC charging is optionally also available. The vehicle’s basic model also reaches a top speed of 160 km/h.”

This will be the version starting under “under $33,000 (€30,000).”

VW ID.3 Mid-Range Variant (also ID.3 1ST)

The mid-range version is going to be the first to be deliveries as the ID.3 First Edition.

The automaker describes the powertrain:

“The ID.3 1ST features a battery with an actual usable energy content of 58 kWh as well as an electric range of up to 420 kilometers as per WLTP. The battery can be recharged with a maximum charging output of 11 kW (AC) and 100 kW (DC). With DC charging, it is possible to recharge enough energy to cover a range of 290 kilometers within 30 minutes.”

VW hasn’t released the exact pricing of the ID.3 First Edition yet.

VW ID.3 Long-Range Variant

Finally, a longer-range version is also going to be available with a much larger 77 kWh battery pack:

“The largest battery variant’s actually usable energy content is 77 kWh and the electrically powered range is up to 550 kilometers as per WLTP. The battery can be charged at an AC power source with a maximum charging output of 11 kW and with up to 125 kW at a DC power source.”

The price of this variant is also not confirmed yet.

VW ID.3 Production Design

The design of the production version is probably the biggest part of the unveiling since it’s one of the only things we haven’t seen yet.

Klaus Bischoff, Head Designer of the Volkswagen brand, commented on the ID.3:

“With the ID.3, Volkswagen is heading towards the future. The natural style and absolutely intuitive user experience demonstrate a new, electric way of thinking.”

Here are some pictures of the ID.3 released by VW today:

We are also getting our first look at the ID.3’s interior. Volkswagen describes it:

“No center tunnel, shorter overhangs: the Open Space interior of the ID.3 provides a surprisingly large amount of room and sets new benchmarks in the compact vehicle category, thanks to a spatial feeling comparable to that in the lower, mid-range segment. The five seats of the ID.3 1ST are complemented by a boot volume of 385 liters behind the second row of seats. Guests travelling in the ID.3 find themselves in a mobile space with a completely new concept, layout and design. Volkswagen calls it Open Space—a pure, airy space. The sculptured, flowing surface structure has been inspired by nature’s shapes—bionic design rather than rational technology. Thanks to its organically shaped surfaces and soft curves, the design emphasizes openness.”

Here are some pictures of the electric car’s interior:

The ID.3 also comes with VW’s latest driver assist features: “Front Assist with City Emergency Braking System and Pedestrian Monitoring, multicollision brake and Lane Assist lane keeping system, Side Assist lane change system, Park Assist including rear view camera system.”

On top of the powertrain version described above, The VW ID.3 is going to be offered in a few different configurations:

The basic version of the ID.3 1ST includes a navigation system, a DAB+ digital radio, seat heating and steering wheel heating, armrests at the front, a Mode 2 charging cable and 18-inch light-alloy wheels—comparable with Comfort equipment in the compact vehicle segment.

The ID.3 1ST Plus additionally features a rear view camera system, Adaptive Cruise Control and the Kessy Advanced keyless access locking and starting system. The vehicle interior of the ID.3 1ST Plus also includes design seats, a center console (including two USB-C connections at the rear that can be locked with a roller shutter and feature lighting) as well as ambient lighting. On the outside, tinted windows, the exterior Style package in silver, matrix LED headlights, matrix side lights, brake lights, turn indicators and tail light clusters as well as 19-inch light-alloy wheels also form part of the equipment scope.

The top-of-the-range version, the ID.3 1ST Max, also includes the augmented reality (AR) head-up display, the Beats sound system, a large panorama sliding/tilting glass roof to underline the feeling of space as well as 20-inch light-alloy wheels. This equipment scope is supplemented by a lane keeping system with Emergency Assist, a lane change system, comfort telephony featuring contactless high-voltage battery charging, comfort seats, a level luggage compartment floor and large 20-inch light-alloy wheels.

Again, we don’t know the exact pricing for those configurations.

As we reported earlier today, VW plans to start production of the new electric car in November, but VW ID.3 deliveries won’t start until ‘summer 2020’.

Electrek’s Take

I like it.

It’s a sharp little hatchback, which is a great form-factor that I think has been under-utilized with electric powertrains so far.

With caution, I think we can get excited by the ID.3.

I say with caution because I think we still need to know the prices of all the different configurations. I think the base one at less than 30,000 euros will be fine for a lot of people, but the longer range and faster charging would be appreciated by a lot more people depending on the price.

Also, I am obviously disappointed by the fact that VW only plans to bring the vehicle to Europe and not the US.

Arguably, you could say that it is technically a compliance car since the reason it’s only in Europe is due to the EU’s stricter emission laws.

However, if it’s a compliance car, it’s a mass-market and high-volume compliance car so we are going to take it.

