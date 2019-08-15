Rivian will offer electrochromic glass roof for its electric pickup truck and SUV

Rivian confirmed that it will offer electrochromic glass, as well as several other options, for the roof of its electric pickup truck and SUV.

Pickup trucks are the most popular vehicles in the US and their electrification is expected to have a great impact on the advent of EVs in the country.

In some ways, Rivian has found itself at the forefront of this important move to electrify trucks.

Their R1T electric pickup truck is on track to be amongst the first all-electric pickup trucks in production and since its unveiling last December, Tesla announced that it will unveil its own electric pickup by the end of the year and Ford, who invested $500 million in Rivian, confirmed it is making an electric version of the F150.

Rivian is differentiating itself from the upcoming competition by designing and marketing the R1T as an “adventure vehicle”.

With a battery pack configuration of up to 180 kWh, the pickup can have a range of up to 400 miles, which can really enable some adventures.

The company has also been looking at some special features, like a modular box system and a camper configuration.

Now Rivian has also confirmed an electrochromic glass, a glass that can turn opaque to transparent, option for the roof of its vehicles:

Hi Steven! We will offer multiple roof styles including electrochromic glass (which turns from opaque to transparent on demand), a fixed glass panel, a two-piece removable composite roof and a standard fixed roof. — Rivian (@Rivian) August 13, 2019

Electrochromic glass roofs, also known as smart glass roofs, are pretty rare in the car industry.

It is an option in the new ~$300,000 McLaren 720s.

Tesla has also been working on its own version of smart glass. Earlier this year, we reported on Tesla designing a new sunroof with electrical tint and an integrated lighting system.

Both the R1T and R1S prototypes that Rivian unveiled last year were equipped with large glass roofs.

Here’s the interior of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck prototype:

The Rivian R1T will start at $69,000 before incentives in the US and it will go into production next year.

They plan to announce more details about options and pricing closer to the start of production.

Earlier this year, Rivian announced investments from Ford and Amazon to help bring the vehicles to market.

