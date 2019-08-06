Gogoro’s new ‘Powered by Gogoro Network’ was just announced today and already has some big names signed on, including Yamaha, Aeon Motors and PGO.

The vehicle makers each joined as founding members of the ‘Powered by Gogoro Network’.

Each plans on introducing an electric scooter this summer that is designed around Gogoro’s battery swap network.

In fact, we’ve already gotten a sneak peak at Yamaha’s upcoming EC-05 electric scooter, which uses Gogoro’s new upgraded higher capacity batteries.

The new program was established to increase adoption of sustainable urban transportation. Gogoro’s partnership allows vehicle makers to design smart electric vehicles that integrate with the company’s industry-leading battery swapping platform.

According to Gogoro:

“With strong consumer adoption of Gogoro Network battery swapping, the ‘Powered by Gogoro Network’ provides consumers with a variety of choices in scooter brands, designs, features and price and extends Gogoro’s industry leadership in swappable and sustainable refueling. The ‘Powered by Gogoro Network’ provides vehicle makers with access to Gogoro’s innovations and intellectual property including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components and smart systems, so each manufacturer can develop and roll-out unique electric vehicles that integrate Gogoro Network battery swapping.”

The Gogoro Network has been growing rapidly and now consists of over 1,300 battery swap stations spread out around Taiwan.

According to Gogoro, over 100,000 batteries are swapped in its stations daily. That makes it the largest mass-market battery swapping network in the world.

According to Horace Luke, Gogoro’s CEO and Founder:

“Gogoro was created to ignite the mass market shift to sustainable energy in cities by establishing an intelligent urban ecosystem that introduced a new refueling system that created a hub for communities, businesses, and consumers. We are excited to have leading scooter brands like Yamaha, Aeon Motor and PGO as founding members of our Powered By Gogoro Network program and look forward to consumers having a variety of choices when selecting smart electric vehicles.”

Gogoro has been on a roll lately, announcing a new line of high speed electric scooters with 170 km (105 mi) of range as well as their own electric scooter rental program.

The company has demonstrated a huge market share in the Taiwanese market and has expanded internationally in the form of scooter sharing programs such as COUP in Paris and Berlin.

What do you think of Gogoro’s growing network? Is battery swapping like this the future of electric scooters? Let us know in the comments below!

