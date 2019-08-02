Podcast: Tesla launches Megapack, Tesla Solar Roof, Audi new cheaper e-tron, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla launching its new Megapack, Tesla Solar Roof news, Audi unveiling a cheaper version of the e-tron, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 2pm ET on Electrek’s Youtube channel. As a reminder we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the Youtube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 3pm ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps through our RSS feed: https://electrek.co/podcastRSS. Grab the quick link to iTunes here.
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla launches its Megapack, a new massive 3 MWh energy storage product
- Tesla is ramping up Solar Roof Tile production to 1,000 roofs per week
- Tesla is working on a structure to test its solar roof at Fremont Factory
- Tesla is ‘fixing’ a potentially dangerous bug with ‘Dog Mode’
- Audi unveils cheaper e-tron electric SUV with smaller battery pack
- Porsche has 30,000 Taycan electric car reservations
- EV startup unveils new insane-looking electric car with ‘400 miles’ of range
- Fresco Motors unveils intriguing electric sedan with unbelievable specs and features
- Electrify America is deploying an autonomous fast-charging station with robot arms for self-driving cars
- Electric cars still have a major education issue, study shows
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00pm ET (or the video after 5:00pm ET):
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.