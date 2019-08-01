EV startup unveils new insane-looking electric car with ‘400 miles’ of range

Human Horizons, a new China-based electric car startup, has launched its new premium all-electric smart brand, HiPhi, and unveiled its first car, the HiPhi 1, an insane-looking electric SUV with up to 400 miles of range.

In a press release, the company is emphasizing the “smart” capabilities of the HiPhi 1:

HiPhi 1 introduces the world’s first Human Oriented Architecture (HOA), which is self-adaptive and learning to create diversified solutions that will enhance the user experience. Its “neural network” consists of four “super brain” domain controllers and six computing platforms (MPU, Micro Processing Unit), connected by 1G Ethernet providing a higher transmission rate than traditional CAN networks. The vehicle is able to analyze massive amounts of information and make decisions, utilizing cloud computing with a powerful data analysis engine, to build a truly intelligent and smart vehicle.

Aside from its array of sensors and computer power, the HiPhi 1 features a very radical design:

The interior features several large screens, including a center display reminiscent of the ones found in Tesla’s Model S and Model X.

As for the exterior design, it looks like an aggressive SUV, but the most surprising feature is the roof doors:

The rear doors appear to be dual hinged on two separate parts. You can open them like suicide doors and open the top like gull-wing doors.

As for the powertrain, the company plans to offer a different battery pack option with the largest having a 96 kWh capacity for “up to 400 miles of range.”

However, Chinese companies are often still advertising with NEDC cycles or other standards that are not exactly representative of real-world range.

The HiPhi 1 is also equipped with a dual-motor drivetrain capable of 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) acceleration in just 3.9 seconds.

Human Horizons has acquired a car factory previously used by Kia’s Chinese joint venture and it is currently retrofitting it to start production of the HiPhi 1 in 2021.

The vehicle is first going to be available in China, but Human Horizons has announced global ambitions.

