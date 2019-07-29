Porsche has 30,000 Taycan electric car reservations

Porsche has confirmed the number of reservations for the Taycan, its first all-electric car, for the first time: 30,000 Taycan reservations.

The German automaker previously claimed that its reservation backlog was high, but it wouldn’t release exact numbers other than in some specific markets, like Norway.

In Norway alone, the automaker said that they received close to 3,000 reservations with deposits. It was encouraging because Porsche normally sells only about 600 vehicles per year in the market.

Globally, the number has been expected to be more impressive.

Earlier this year, Porsche confirmed that it was increasing the Taycan planned production capacity after getting “over 20,000 pre-orders”.

The original production capacity was 20,000 units per year, but the automaker still wouldn’t confirm the actual number of reservations — noting that they haven’t even unveiled the production version of the Taycan yet.

Now Albrecht Reimold, Porsche’s head of production, and Andreas Haffner, Porsche HR director, have confirmed that the automaker has 30,000 Taycan reservations.

Handelsblatt reported that in a meeting in Zuffenhausen, where Porsche plans to produce the Taycan, Haffner said:

“There are 30,000 orders for the Taycan,” It should be noted that it is hard to gauge the interest of buyers based on reservations, but Porsche asked as much as $2,500 to reserve the vehicle in some markets. Those reservations were also placed before the unveiling of the production version of the Taycan, which is going to be unveiled in September. Customers are basing their expectations on the Mission E, the concept vehicle on which the Taycan is based, as wells as prototypes and specs that have been released over the past year. Most recently, we learned that the Taycan will launch with a 250 kW charge rate instead of the previously announced 350 kW. It will also be offered with a base version equipped with a rear-drive motor and an 80 kWh battery pack. Higher-end versions will be equipped with a 96 kWh battery pack and offered with dual motor options for more power. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but it is expected to start at around $80,000 and go up to $130,000. Electrek’s Take 30,000 reservations for what is expected to be a somewhat expensive sedan is very good. It shows a strong demand for electric vehicles coming from Porsche even though it is the German automaker’s first all-electric car. More importantly, Porsche is apparently taking advantage of it and preparing for the production of as much as 40,000 Taycan vehicles per year. Therefore, they clearly plan on making this a full vehicle program and not just an expensive compliance car. Of course, we should expect a production ramp here. We don’t see Porsche delivering a lot of units in 2019, but the numbers should start to be significant in 2020.

