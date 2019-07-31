Tesla is fixing a potentially dangerous bug with ‘Dog Mode’, a software feature meant to keep animals at a safe temperature inside their electric cars.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to tell if an electric vehicle is on, which can be worrying if dogs are inside the vehicle and it’s not evident that the AC is running.

Tesla has already made updates to its software to help with child or pet safety with its Cabin Overheat Protection feature released in 2016.

Earlier this year, Tesla built on the feature to release ‘Dog Mode’, which keeps climate control and display a message on the screen that clearly displays the temperature and reassures passerby’s that any animal inside the vehicle is fine.

The automaker released a video demonstration of ‘Dog Mode’:

The feature, which came out at the same time as a law in California allowing people to break into a car parked in the sun if they see an animal, has been appreciated by owners.

However, an owner found a problem where the ‘Dog Mode’ doesn’t activate if the fan speed has been manually changed:

Fixing … — E (@elonmusk) July 31, 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk quickly responded that they are fixing the potentially dangerous bug.

In the meantime, owners who use Tesla’s Dog Mode should be aware of the issue.

Electrek’s Take

That can be a big problem. I generally keep my fan speed on auto, but sometimes I end up changing the speed manually briefly to adjust climate quickly.

I am sure that I’m not the only one doing that.

With the current heatwaves around the country, people who use Dog Mode regularly should be aware of the potential problem.

It’s nice to see Tesla addressing the issue quickly. The owner posted on Twitter and Elon literally responded within a minute.

That’s some pretty impressive costumer service.

If you use Tesla’s Dog Mode regularly, let us know about your experience with the feature in the comment section below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.