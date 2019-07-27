Tesla Pickup truck is ‘close’ to ready for unveiling, ‘magic is in final details’

Tesla Pickup truck is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles of the year and Tesla CEO Elon Musk now says that the automaker is ‘close’ to be ready to unveil the electric pickup.

While Model Y is Tesla’s next vehicle to come to market, the upcoming pickup truck is currently getting more attention ahead of a planned unveiling.

Over the last year, Musk has been talking a lot about the vehicle.

Tesla’s CEO has previously sought suggestions for features to add to the Tesla truck under development and he revealed some planned features, like an option for 400 to 500 miles of range, Dual Motor All-wheel-drive powertrain with dynamic suspension, as well as ‘300,000 lbs of towing capacity’.

He recently said that the Tesla Pickup truck will cost less than $50,000 and ‘be better than a Ford F150’.

Tesla has been planning to reveal a prototype of the pickup by the end of the year and now Musk says that they are ‘close’ to unveiling it – “maybe 2 to 3 months” away:

We’re close, but the magic is in the final details. Maybe 2 to 3 months. — e^👁🥧 (@elonmusk) July 27, 2019

Based on this comment, it would place the unveiling of the Tesla pickup truck toward the end of September to the end of October.

It’s unclear what kind of “magic details” Tesla is currently finalizing, but the biggest question on people’s mind is “what will it look like?”

Musk bewildered many when he said that the Tesla Pickup Truck will have a ‘really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner’ design without explaining what it means other than saying that ‘it won’t be for everyone’.

On top of the comments not being clear, Musk didn’t really help anyone when he released a very cryptic teaser image for the pickup truck during the Model Y unveiling earlier this year.

Most people didn’t even understand which part of the electric pickup truck was shown by Tesla in the teaser image.

Some have tried to build on the teaser image and create renders of the Tesla pickup truck.

There might be some that could get close to what Tesla is planning – like the one pictured above by Justin Duel James (aka Duelj) – but the CEO made such wild comments about the design of the Tesla pickup truck that it’s hard to get a good idea.

Apparently, we are not going to have to wait much longer to understand what he is talking about.

Electrek’s Take

Like I have been saying for a long time, the unveiling of Tesla’s pickup truck is important on many levels.

In the US, pickup trucks represent the biggest automotive segment and therefore, electrifying it is important.

Tesla’s pickup truck itself could go a long way in doing that, but the simple unveiling of the truck and start of reservations could also help a lot by demonstrating demand for electric pickup trucks and encouraging other automakers to accelerate their own electric pickup programs.

Although, we have already seen progress on that front over the last year.

GM has been talking about making an electric pickup truck, Ford is working on an electric F-150, and Rivian can be credited in shaking up the space too.

But Tesla’s plan to go with an unusual and futuristic design for its pickup truck might turn some people off the idea and not represent the true demand for electric pickups

We will have to see.

What do you think those “magic final details” could be? Let us know in the comment section below.

