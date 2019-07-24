Tesla confirms Model Y production progress at Fremont factory, on track for fall 2020

Tesla confirmed today that it started “preparations for Model Y production” in Fremont factory during the second quarter and it is on track for a start of Model Y manufacturing in Fall of 2020.

When Tesla launched the Model Y in March, the company started taking pre-orders and it said that the first deliveries would start as early as ‘Fall 2020’.

At the time, the automaker didn’t disclose its production plans for the new electric vehicles.

A month later, CEO Elon Musk addressed the plan to produce Model Y during Tesla’s Q1 2019 earnings call:

“For Model Y production, we are right now trying to decide whether Model Y vehicle production should be in California or Nevada and we expect to make a final decision on that very soon.”

There have been many indications since then that Tesla was focusing on making Model Y in Fremont.

Today, Tesla released its second quarter 2019 results and it noted about the Model Y production program:

“Preparations for Model Y production in Fremont began in Q2. Due to a significant overlap of components between Model 3 and Model Y, we are able to leverage existing manufacturing designs in the development of the Model Y production facilities. Additionally, we are making progress managing Model Y cost with only a minimal cost premium expected over Model 3. Due to the large market size for SUVs, as well as higher ASPs, we believe Model Y will be a more profitable product than the Model 3.”

As we recently reported, Tesla is also working on some significant manufacturing improvements that are expected to be introduced with the Model Y production, including a revolutionary new wiring architecture and a giant new casting machine.

When unveiling the Model Y earlier this year, Tesla said that the electric SUV will start at $39,000 and 230 miles of range and it will be available in configurations with up to 300 miles of range.

