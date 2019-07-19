Podcast: Tesla updates pricing and options, new Supercharger V3, Tesla Roadster, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla updating pricing and options across its lineup, Tesla opening an important new Supercharger V3, Tesla Roadster news, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla updates pricing and options across lineup, discontinues several variants
- Tesla now offers Model 3 Performance for less than $50,000 by unbundling features
- Tesla opens new V3 Supercharger with solar and battery – looks like EV charging station of the future
- Elon Musk: Tesla cars should be worth $100k to $200k with Full Self-Driving package
- Tesla Roadster’s SpaceX thruster will be hidden behind the license plate, says Elon Musk
- Tesla aims for Roadster ‘hover’ test with SpaceX package late next year, Elon Musk says
- Tesla Model 3 production at Gigafactory 3 to start in November, says Morgan Stanley
- Tesla releases new Autopilot safety and fire report, data shows improvements
- Bob Lutz goes after Tesla with lies again
- Porsche Taycan to have 250 kW charging at launch, promised 350 kW coming in 2021
- Lotus unveils its Evija, a stunning $2 million 2000 horsepower all-electric hypercar
- Nissan launches electric pickup truck with 250-mile range and nutty price through JV in China
