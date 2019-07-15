Grab these highly discounted e-bikes on Prime Day, including non-Amazon deals

Amazon’s Prime Day is a great time to snag just about anything on sale for a deep discount and save some big bucks. But e-bikes are an especially good target, considering they generally come with pretty hefty prices already.

Super73 Z1 electric bicycle

Super 73 was there at the beginning off the current retro-styled electric mini bike trend. And they are still leading the pack with a number of good designs. We are currently reviewing the awesome Super73 S1, which is a true powerhouse. But at $2,200, it is a bit pricier.

Fortunately the entry level model, the $1,399 Super73 Z1, will be on sale for 30% off on Prime Day while supplies last.

GoTrax Shift S1 folding electric bicycle

If you want a small form factor bike that folds for easy storage, the Shift S1 could be a great option. We reviewed the Shift S1 e-bike earlier this year and found it to be a good bang for your buck option at its normal price of $799.

But now at 15% off with the coupon code “primeday,” it’s an even better deal than ever.

In fact, while you’re checking out GoTrax, you might as well take a look at their GXL V2 electric scooter.

We reviewed the first version and found it to be similar to the Shift S1 e-bike in terms of good value. The V2 improved the brakes with an added hand brake. Now it’s also on sale for 15% off its normal $299 price when using the coupon code “primeday,” making it a steal of a deal.

Hyper E-Ride electric bicycle

The Hyper E-Ride e-bike, which is normally priced at $999, is 40% off for Prime Day at Amazon’s competitor Walmart. For just $598, this 700c e-bike will get you up to 20 mph (32 km/h) with a 250 W rear hub motor. The 36V 8Ah battery isn’t huge, but this is a city e-bike we’re talking about here.

Schwinn Monroe single-speed e-bike launch

Schwinn is using Prime Day to launch their new Monroe single-speed electric bicycle. It is available for $150 off during the Prime Day event, bringing the price down to $1,350. While that isn’t as cheap as the other offerings above, the Schwinn Monroe e-bike is a higher-quality bike designed for long-term use and abuse.

Plus, if you consider Schwinn’s other electric bicycles that creep up into the $3,000 to $5,000 range, the Monroe is definitely a much more affordable way to get yourself onto an electric Schwinn.

