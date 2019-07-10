Tesla employees are not getting their bonuses despite record quarter

Tesla achieved a new record quarter for deliveries in part due to pushing its North America sales and delivery teams to deliver 33,000 vehicles in June alone.

However, Tesla told employees that they missed the goal by 200 cars and it looks like they won’t be getting their bonuses.

Last week, Tesla confirmed that they delivered 95,200 cars in the second quarter — a new record.

At the end of the quarter, the automaker relies heavily on the North American market to deliver vehicles since it’s closer to its factory in California.

On top of that, the federal tax credit for Tesla buyers was being halved again at the end of last quarter — creating another incentive to buy.

In early June, they set an extremely ambitious goal of delivering 33,000 cars in the month and they promised a $1,200 bonus for every sales employee and a $550 bonus to every delivery employee, which is a first for delivery employees, if they could reach the goal.

The North American sales and delivery teams worked nonstop to achieve the goal in June and help Tesla achieve record numbers.

However, two sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla said to employees that they were 200 cars short of the goal and Tesla’s management has stopped mentioning the bonuses. Employees are not expecting them anymore.

As we reported earlier this year, Tesla changed sales employee compensation to remove sales commissions and changed the structure to a more bonus heavy compensation system.

It resulted in a significant compensation reduction for many employees.

We contacted Tesla about this report, but the automaker didn’t respond to our inquiry. We will update if they have a comment.

Electrek’s Take

This is a real bummer.

Tesla’s goal of 33,000 deliveries in North America in June was extremely ambitious and it’s incredible that employees came within 200 units of it.

Based on the feedback I got and going myself to a popular Tesla store during the last week delivery rush, it was clear that employees were going “all out”, at Elon’s request, to make this happen.

Following the compensation structure change that came earlier this year, it’s really disappointing that those employees, who already saw their compensation drop, are not getting access to the bonuses even though Tesla delivered a record quarter.

Elon is often publicly appreciative of the efforts of Tesla employees, but I think it would be nice if it was also represented in the compensation for those employees.

There’s always the stock options, which Tesla offers to all employees, but it often doesn’t make a big difference for sales and delivery employees.

I am still hoping that Tesla change its mind and give bonuses, if only partial, to those employees.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.