Romain Dumas sets even quicker Goodwood record in electric VW ID.R: 39.9 seconds

Yesterday we saw VW’s electric ID.R break a 20-year-old record at Goodwood hillclimb, but that was just a practice run. Today, with official timing, driver Romain Dumas managed to smash his time from yesterday and lower the record by more than another full second.

Today’s run was the first time any car has done the hillclimb in less than 40 seconds.

The new record is now 39.9 seconds. The record was previously 41.6 seconds, held for 20 years by Nick Heidfeld in a V10 McLaren F1 car from the 1998 F1 season.

You can find more information about Goodwood hillclimb in yesterday’s article, but let us at least share the video of this new lap here:

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and the podcast