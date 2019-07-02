Honda has released some new information about its upcoming Honda E electric car, including more on its electric motor.

The carmaker says Honda e’s motor will be able to deliver up to approximately 150PS (110 kW) for about 148 hp and maximum torque exceeding 300 Nm (221 lb-ft).

The small urban-focused EV coming to Europe will also feature a sport mode for improved accelerator response. Honda also confirmed it will offer Single Pedal Control for one pedal driving and automatic regenerative braking.

Honda revealed its 35.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery last month, along with Honda e’s 50:50 weight distribution. Honda says the car will be capable of charging to 80% in 30 minutes, and it’ll have a 200 km (125 mile) range.

The carmaker also released a number of new photos of the Honda e prototype — said to be extremely close to the eventual production model:

The carmaker also released a new video of the prototype in action.

In May, Honda revealed a side camera mirror system would be standard on the e. The carmaker also revealed five color options when it opened reservations for the EV.

Honda said the EV received 31,000 “expressions of interest” as of last month. It can currently be reserved in the UK, Germany, France, and Norway.

The production model will be revealed later this year. A price has yet to be announced.

