Honda now taking reservations for Honda e with refundable deposit, five color options revealed

Honda is now taking reservations for its upcoming all-electric Honda e urban car in four European markets.

Honda has plans to release the car across Europe and in Japan, and the company is asking for a refundable deposit to make a reservation. For instance, in the UK, Honda is asking for an £800 deposit. In Germany, the carmaker is asking for €800. The car is also now available for reservation in France and Norway.

The carmaker just confirmed the official Honda e name a few weeks ago and has been taking registrations of interest. Honda says the car has received more than 25,000 registrations of interest across Europe.

Along with opening reservations, Honda also introduced five color options for the Honda e’s body: Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Charge Yellow Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, and Premium Crystal Blue Metallic.

The tweet below from Honda UK gives a quick glance at each color:

Today's the day, reservations for the 'Honda e' are now open! See more here https://t.co/8IwPaLbfHW #Hondae #Hondaelectric Disclaimer: The car is the Honda e Prototype and may differ from the mass production model. The colours are for illustration. pic.twitter.com/K0qPHLgU6w — Honda UK (@Honda_UK) May 21, 2019

Honda notes the colors are for illustration, and the car being shown is still the Honda e prototype. However, all indications are that the mass production model will be extremely close to what we’ve seen from the prototype.

While we’re still waiting on more complete specs for the Honda e, we know that it features an all-new, EV-specific platform. It will also have a range of more than 125 miles (201 km), with a 30-minute charge boosting its battery to 80% capacity.

Honda expects to make the first deliveries of the Honda e in spring 2020. In addition to the Platinum White Pearl color we’ve already seen, we’ve included the remaining four color options below.

