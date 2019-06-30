Tesla is ‘VERY close’ to record deliveries

It’s Tesla’s last day to achieve a record quarter for deliveries and a source familiar with the automaker’s sales effort says that the company is “very close” to achieving its delivery goal.

Tesla is pulling employees from other departments to help deliver the cars.

Tesla’s Record Goal

In recent weeks, CEO Elon Musk signaled that Tesla is within reach of a new record quarter for deliveries. But it has some obstacles to overcome.

As we reported earlier this month, Tesla aims to deliver between 33,000 and 36,000 vehicles in June in North America to break its delivery record.

The company is also offering incentives to employees in order to motivate them to reach the goal.

Tesla Q2 2019 Deliveries

Over the last few weeks, we have been updating readers with data about the progress of deliveries in North America as it attempts to reach a record this quarter.

Earlier this month, we reported that Tesla was averaging almost 1,000 deliveries per day in the market.

Last week, Tesla’s planned deliveries had exceeded 1,000 units per day for the first time.

Earlier this week, we reported that Tesla had delivered over 49,000 vehicles in North America during the second quarter and it had another 12,000 orders to try to deliver during the last few days of the quarter.

As Musk confirmed the next day, Tesla has all the orders it needs to achieve the record, but the logistics of getting the vehicles to the customers is the bottleneck.

The CEO encouraged employees to go “all out’ in order to achieve a new record quarter.

A source familiar with Tesla’s sales and delivery effort updated Electrek on the progress and said that the company will be “very close” to achieving its delivery goal of 33,000 vehicles in June in North America.

As of yesterday, Tesla was within 2,000 deliveries, which is close to the goal, but it’s still a lot of deliveries for just over a day.

Tesla has pulled employees from all departments to help with the deliveries, according to sources familiar with the matter.

We went to pick up a Model 3 at Tesla Burbank earlier this weekend and David Imai, one of Tesla’s most senior designers, was helping with the deliveries at the busy store.

Tesla is expected to release the official delivery numbers before July 4th.

Electrek’s Take

Based on our information, it sounds like Tesla is going to be at least over 32,000 deliveries in June in North America and over 60,000 total in the quarter.

That’s an incredible number of vehicles for Tesla in the North American market, but it’s still unclear it would be enough to push global deliveries over 90,000 units.

It’s expected to be very close, but it will depend on a few markets.

Tesla delivered over 5,500 cars in Norway.

We are also hearing good things about numbers in the Netherlands and France, but I think it will depend on China, which is always a wild card.

However, as we discussed in the last episode of the Electrek Podcast (see below), it’s not actually that big of a deal if Tesla beat the record or not.

It will simply lead to more favorable headlines for Tesla in the coming days, but even if they don’t beat the record, they will still have delivered close to 90,000 cars in the last 3 months and that’s great year-over-year growth.

