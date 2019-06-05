Tesla sales reach new high, offering bonuses to deliver this month – leaked info

Amid Tesla’s incredibly important end-of-the-quarter push, Electrek has obtained exclusive information about the automaker reaching new record “sales numbers” in North America as it offers employees new bonuses in order to deliver all the vehicles by the end of the month.

In recent weeks, CEO Elon Musk signaled that Tesla is within reach of a new record quarter for deliveries, but they have some obstacles to overcome.

Now sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla executives held a call today with sales and delivery managers in North America to discuss the status ending into the end of the quarter.

According to sources on the call, Tesla has already delivered 33,000 vehicles in North America this quarter.

The level of deliveries is already extremely high after the first two months of the quarter, but Tesla is aiming to deliver another 33,000 vehicles in North America in June alone.

During the call, sources say that Tesla offered significant bonuses to sales and delivery employees if the goal is achieved.

As we reported earlier this year, Tesla changed sales employee compensation to remove sale commission.

Now the automaker is promising a $1,200 bonus for every sales employee and a $550 bonus to every delivery employee, which is a first for delivery employees. They can double those bonuses if they achieve 36,000 deliveries instead of 33,000.

While the goal might seem unattainable, Tesla is off to a good start.

A source on the call said that Tesla has already delivered 2,512 cars in June in North America and they have already many more planned thanks to sales numbers being at the “highest they have ever been.”

The source said that Tesla has almost 10,000 more deliveries scheduled and about 6,000 orders matched to VINs but without a delivery scheduled yet.

Again, those numbers and goals are for North America only, but Tesla aims for them to contribute significantly at the end of the quarter to its goal to beat its previous delivery record of 90,700 cars achieved in Q4 2018.

Electrek’s Take

Well, that should put to rest the discussion about Tesla having demand issues.

Based on our information, Tesla’s demand has never been better than right now. It looks like the main bottleneck is now again deliveries, which is why Tesla is now offering bonuses to delivery employees for the first time.

I am not saying that Tesla will undoubtedly achieve a new quarterly delivery record, but it looks certain that they will at least get very close to it and if they don’t achieve it, it won’t be because of demand.

While it doesn’t mean Tesla will be profitable this quarter or even beat its revenue record (I expect average revenue per car being down), it could still turn out to be a great growth quarter for the company.

