Tesla orders surge for record quarter, but deliveries are the bottleneck

Tesla (TSLA) is attempting to deliver a record number of cars this quarter and we have been updating the progress based on sources inside Tesla.

We now learn that orders have surged at the end of the quarter, but deliveries are the bottleneck.

Tesla’s Record Goal

In recent weeks, CEO Elon Musk signaled that Tesla is within reach of a new record quarter for deliveries. But they have some obstacles to overcome.

As we reported earlier this month, Tesla aims to deliver between 33,000 and 36,000 vehicles in June in North America to break its delivery record.

The company is also offering incentives to employees in order to motivate them to reach the goal.

Tesla Q2 2019 Deliveries

Over the last few weeks, we have been updating readers with data about the progress of deliveries in North America as they attempt to reach a record this quarter.

Earlier this month, we reported that Tesla was averaging almost 1,000 deliveries per day in the market.

Last week, Tesla’s planned deliveries have exceeded 1,000 units per day for the first time.

Now a source familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has delivered 22,000 vehicles in North America in June so far.

It’s far from the goal, but they have over 12,000 additional orders, as well — pushing the total to over 34,000 orders in June.

However, 5,000 of those 12,000 orders don’t have a scheduled delivery and sources expect that it would be hard to deliver all those vehicles by the end of the month.

As of today, Tesla delivered over 49,000 vehicles in North America during the second quarter.

Electrek’s Take

To be clear, we have been focused on trying to estimate if Tesla could beat its record of 90,000+ global deliveries, but it’s clear that those results are great on their own.

Over 61,000 orders in North America only is amazing.

When you add international markets, especially in places like Norway and China, it will get pretty close to the new record.

Either way, it’s clear that the demand is not the issue. However, we can’t say the same thing about deliveries and consistency.

Trying to delivery 12,000 vehicles over a week is insane. It’s way more capacity than Tesla is usually able to handle.

They really need to find a way to be more consistent throughout the quarter in order to avoid those insane end-of-the-quarter delivery pushes.

I am told that Tesla is again missing car carrying capacity, even after taking steps like building its own car carriers and buying car-hauling trucks and trailers.

We will keep monitoring the effort over the next few days. If you have any information, don’t hesitate to reach out.

