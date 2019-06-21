Tesla deliveries are ramping up, but the quarterly record is not in the bag, source says

Tesla is attempting to deliver a record number of vehicles this quarter and it is counting on the North American market to deliver at the end of the quarter to achieve that goal.

We’ve now learned that planned deliveries have exceeded 1,000 units per day for the first time, but the quarterly record is not in the bag, our source says.

Tesla’s Record Goal

In recent weeks, CEO Elon Musk signaled that Tesla is within reach of a new record quarter for deliveries. But they have some obstacles to overcome.

As we reported earlier this month, Tesla aims to deliver between 33,000 and 36,000 vehicles in June in North America to break its delivery record.

The company is also offering incentives to employees in order to motivate them to reach the goal.

Tesla Q2 2019 Deliveries

Over the last few weeks, we have been updating readers with data about the progress with deliveries in North America as they attempt this record quarter.

Last week, we reported that Tesla was averaging almost 1,000 deliveries per day in the market.

A source familiar with the matter told Electrek yesterday that Tesla had 7,300 planned deliveries in North America in the next 7 days – averaging over 1,000 deliveries a day for the first time.

While deliveries are picking up, the source said that there’s doubt from some employees that they can achieve the goal of 33,000 deliveries in June as they would have to squeeze an incredible amount of deliveries in the last 3 days of the quarter.

Electrek’s Take

As stated last week, we expected deliveries to pick up at the very end of the quarter and they did, but maybe not at the level needed for a record quarter.

The currently planned deliveries will bring the North American market close to its goal of 33,000 units, but it would take an incredible ramp up during the last three days of the quarter to reach or beat the goal.

The next week is expected to be intense as employees are working nonstop for the record and trying to secure between $550 and $2,400 in bonuses.

With only a few days left, they need to sell ‘new inventory’ vehicles, which have a quicker turnaround than custom orders and match custom orders to vehicles available.

Elon’s announcement that the standard black paint is going to increase by $1,000 next month might help a few people pull the trigger on Tesla’s black Model 3 inventory, but it might be too little too late.

In North America, our channel check shows that employees have doubts about the goal being attainable.

However, the record quarter is for global deliveries and other markets could surprise with deliveries within the next week.

