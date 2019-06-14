Tesla is delivering 1,000 cars a day en route to record quarter

Tesla is trying to achieve record deliveries this quarter. It is counting on the North American market to do it with quick sales by the end of the month. US incentives are set to drop again.

Electrek has learned that Tesla is currently delivering cars at a rate of approximately 1,000 a day.

In recent weeks, CEO Elon Musk signaled that Tesla is within reach of a new record quarter for deliveries. But they have some obstacles to overcome.

As we reported earlier this month, Tesla aims to deliver between 33,000 and 36,000 vehicles in June in North America to break its delivery record.

The company is also offering incentives to employees in order to motivate them to reach the goal.

1000 deliveries per day

According to sources familiar with the matter, Tesla has been delivering cars at a rate of approximately 1,000 a day in North America so far this month.

Furthermore, there are almost 7,000 more deliveries planned over the next 7 days and even more last-minute deliveries are expected over the last week of the quarter as buyers try to get deliveries before the now $3,750 federal tax credit on Tesla vehicles goes down again.

Musk reminded customers yesterday:

US tax credit of $3750 drops in half for Tesla on July 1. Order online in a few mins at https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr. Return in 7 days for full refund. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2019

Buyers need to take delivery by the end of the quarter in order to get the full $3,750.

After that, it drops to $1,875 until the end of the year at which point, Tesla buyers will not have access to any federal tax credit unless the law changes within the next 6 months. States like California, New York, Colorado and others offer separate incentives.

Tesla aims for global deliveries this quarter to beat its previous delivery record of 90,700 cars achieved in Q4 2018.

Electrek’s Take

Based on information from sources with knowledge of Tesla deliveries, I am growing increasingly confident that Tesla will achieve at least 33,000 deliveries in North America in June and reach its record delivery number.

It looks like Tesla’s Raven motor for Model S and Model X also helped contribute to the demand boost this quarter – though the offer for current Model S and Model X owners to get Ludicrous for free if they upgrade might have been a bigger demand driver.

Either way, it should help Tesla’s mix of sales and have a higher average price than in the first quarter.

It’s important to keep in mind that even if Tesla doesn’t achieve this record, they are still delivering all-electric vehicles at a higher pace than any other automaker at this point. By a huge margin.

In North America, Tesla is delivering more EVs in 3 days than GM is delivering in a whole month.

We will monitor the progress in the next week as Tesla attempts to achieve the new record of sales and deliveries.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.