First look at Tesla’s new in-car video game system with Cuphead and racing game

At E3 today, Elon Musk has unveiled the first images of two games running on Tesla’s new in-car video game system: Cuphead and Beach Buggy Racing 2.

Last year, Tesla introduced ‘Teslatari’, an emulator of Atari games from the 70s and 80s that runs on Tesla vehicle computers.

They started with a few games, like Asteroids and Pole Position, but Musk said that it was only the beginning of the automaker’s venture into games inside its vehicles.

They want to add more Atari games to the emulator, but Musk has also made clear they plan to add other games from other companies as well.

Last month the CEO said that they are working on porting the Unity and Unreal video game engines in Tesla vehicles.

At the time, he said that they managed to make Cuphead and a racing game work on the Tesla onboard computer.

At E3 today, Musk unveiled the first images of these games working inside a Model 3 (starts at 11:42):

In the video, we see someone playing Cuphead with an Xbox controller connected to the Model 3 and using the Model 3’s steering wheel for the racing game.

Musk said that they can also use the brake pedal for inputs in the racing game, but they want to use the steering wheel’s scroll for acceleration instead of the accelerator pedal for safety reasons.

We also get an interesting new way to launch the games in the video:

Currently, the only way to access the games available in Tesla vehicles is through the Easter Egg menu.

In the video, Tesla is using the regular app launcher and it is prompting a different screen for video games.

Recently, Musk discussed the possibility for Tesla to open a platform for an app and game store in its vehicles when its fleet becomes larger.

In the meantime, they like working directly with a few game developers to add games to Tesla’s system, like these two games.

At E3, Musk and Bethesda’s Todd Howard announced that Tesla is also integrating Fallout Shelter.

The CEO also reiterated that Tesla is planning to add video streaming feature to the center screen in an upcoming V10 software update.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.