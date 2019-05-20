Tesla is working to integrate more video games inside cars, adding Unity and Unreal engines

Tesla started integrating some video games inside its vehicles last year and now it is expanding with new video games and engines, says Elon Musk.

Last year, the automaker introduced ‘Teslatari’, an emulator of Atari games from the 70s and 80s that runs on Tesla vehicle computers.

They started with a few games, like Asteriods and Pole position, but Musk said that it is only the beginning of the automaker’s venture into games inside its vehicles.

They want to add more Atari games to the emulator, but Musk has also made clear they plan to add other games from other companies as well.

This weekend, the CEO said that they are working on porting the Unity and Unreal video game engines in Tesla vehicles.

Musk added that there are many ways to control the video games from inside the vehicles:

We def need racing game using actual car steering wheel & pedals! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2019

He said that they would like to be able to offer several different games like Quake, Portal, Roblox and Minecraft.

As for the racing game, Musk said that they considered adding Mario Kart, but Nintendo wasn’t onboard:

Nintendo won’t let us — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2019

The CEO also previously said that Tesla is working on ‘car karaoke’ mode with the version 10 software update, which doesn’t have a clear release date yet since the automaker has just started rolling out version 9.

Electrek’s Take

Obviously, those games are meant to be used while the vehicle is parked. It could be useful for owners while they wait to charge.

Tesla could also be potentially looking at ways to entertain drivers and passengers in a potential self-driving feature.

A mobile gaming station is one way to do it?

