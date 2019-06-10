Audi recalls some e-tron electric SUVs due to risk of leak into battery pack

Audi has started a voluntary recall of its e-tron electric SUV in the US after some vehicles experienced a problem with a seal on the battery pack that could lead to moisture leaking into it and causing a short circuit or even a fire.

No incident has happened yet, but Audi detected the issue on five vehicles and they are not taking any risks.

An Audi representative described the issue as a problem with a faulty seal on the wiring harness between the battery pack and the charge connector.

If moisture accumulates on the component, water could leak inside the battery pack, which could lead to a short circuit or even a battery fire.

We were told that the issue was detected after five e-tron SUVs received a yellow battery warning light, but it didn’t lead to a fire in any event.

Audi sent us the following statement about the recall:

Audi of America takes the safety of its customers and the quality of our vehicles very seriously. In order to ensure the highest levels of safety and quality for our customers, we have issued a voluntary recall affecting approximately 540 e-tron vehicles that have been delivered to customers and 1,644 in total. The recall is in response to a potentially faulty seal that may allow moisture to enter the battery compartment which could lead to a short circuit or in extreme cases to a thermal event. We are applying an abundance of caution as no such incidents have been reported globally. The recall repair is expected to become available in August 2019. Customers are being contacted directly to inform them of the recall and our dealer network is fully engaged to deliver the best customer-service possible. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers and reservation holders as we work with all parties toward a positive outcome in the weeks ahead. Audi e-tron vehicles unaffected by the recall remain available for delivery and our reservation system remains open to receive customer reservations.”

The 540 customers who have a vehicle with a faulty part right now are given the choice to keep driving the electric vehicle.

If they ever see a yellow battery warning light, they are told to “stop and park the vehicle in the open, do not charge and contact roadside assistance.”

Customers can instead choose to get a loaner vehicle from Audi with pick up and delivery, a cash card worth $800, and as well as Audi Care or reimbursement for it if they already paid it.

Some other customers who were waiting for their cars will also be affected by the recall since the problem also affects undelivered cars.

Audi told us that they have a new shipment coming and those new vehicles don’t have the same problem. They will try to match them to the affected customers as soon as possible.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.