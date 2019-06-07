Watch the VW ID.R’s entire record-breaking Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap via onboard cam

- Jun. 7th 2019 3:43 pm ET

Volkswagen has released a new onboard video showing its ID.R all-electric race car breaking the record for the fastest emission-free lap on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

The video shows the lap in its entirety from an onboard camera, as the ID.R breaks the electric record on the track with a time of 6:05.336 minutes.

This follows VW’s recent announcement of the record, which included a different multi-view video.

The latest video gives viewers an unedited look inside the driver’s cockpit and out at the track ahead as it goes whizzing by. Check it out below:

