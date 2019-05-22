Electra Meccanica’s SOLO to earn $2,500 rebate in Oregon, more than doubling its California rebate

Electra Meccanica announced its SOLO has been approved to participate in Oregon’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Program. SOLO customers will qualify for a $2,500 rebate in the state — more than double what California SOLO customers will receive.

As we reported earlier this month, the SOLO is classified as a zero-emission motorcycle in California, which limits the state rebate to $900. Oregon obviously sees the vehicle differently, or at least it does for rebate purposes.

In Oregon, the three-wheeled SOLO will join a list of standard EVs from carmakers, as seen here. It won’t be placed in Oregon’s own “zero-emission motorcycles” category, which limits the rebate to $750.

Oregon’s CVRP is part of the Go Electric Oregon initiative, which “aims to have at least 50,000 registered electric vehicles on Oregon roads by 2020.” As Electra Meccanica CEO Jerry Kroll said,

“We are delighted to have been granted a $2,500 consumer rebate designation in the State of Oregon on the heels of our recent California rebate designation, where consumers are currently eligible for a $900 rebate. This rebate reduces the retail price of a new SOLO in Oregon to just $13,750 – making it the least expensive yet most exhilarating EV in its class while remaining accessible to many Oregonians. The State of Oregon has stood out as a leader in the fight against climate change and we look forward to selling our vehicles throughout the state.”

SOLO requires a refundable $250 deposit, and Electra Meccanica aims to produce 75,000 SOLOs by 2020. That’s a high bar, considering the company claims it produced 20 of the vehicles at its Chinese production facility in the first quarter of this year, and all those EVs have been shipped to North America.

Electra Meccanica has a showroom in Portland, among a few others in North America.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.