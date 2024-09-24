REE kicks off US production of its P7 electric trucks with Roush as its contract manufacturer

Fresh off of news of a global manufacturing agreement that includes a new investment of tens of millions of dollars, REE Automotive has kicked off plans for US production this year with the help of contract manufacturer Roush Industries.

REE Automotive ($REE) is one of the more exciting startups in the commercial EV segment thanks to its unique technology and modular vehicle platforms. The Israeli-based startup’s early success has been led by its flagship commercial product – the P7 electric truck.

That journey began with REE’s P7-C chassis cab, which started rolling out initial deliveries in January 2024 after receiving certification from the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) – the first “x-by-wire” vehicle to do so.

Since then, Penske has signed on to demo and sell the P7-C electric trucks. Those models are being built in at REE’s Integration Center at Coventry in the UK. However, the startup established a second, localized headquarters in Texas in 2021, and REE is now beginning US production in Michigan with the help of Roush Industries.

Source: REE Automotive

REE’s P7 truck production to begin in the US in Q4

According to an update from REE Automotive this morning, it has officially kicked off US production in Michigan with Roush Industries, a contract manufacturer with nearly 50 years of experience in several industries across advanced mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme parks.

REE states that Roush will begin US production of the P7 electric trucks at its Detroit-area factory in Q4 2024, with an annual capacity of 5,000 units. The startup will continue to manufacture its proprietary REEcorner technology in Coventry, while Roush will handle US assembly.

REE also has a strategic agreement with Motherson, which will handle the startup’s global supply chain and logistics to ” target cost reduction, improved unit economics, and higher margins.” REE Automotive’s chief operations officer, Josh Tech, spoke about the decision to choose Roush to handle its US production of the P7 electric trucks:

We chose to work with Roush because of their proven capabilities and expertise in the commercial EV market, their capacity to scale production, and their understanding of our unique business model, which is to build our vehicles to order, not for inventory. We want to get our trucks in the hands of our customers as soon as possible, while not sacrificing on quality, making sure our customers can count on us as they build their electric commercial fleets. By partnering with Roush, we can concentrate on our core technology and production of the REEcorners while optimizing production costs and reducing go to market times benefiting from their nearly 40-year track record of engineering and manufacturing spans from NASCAR, to lunar terrain vehicles, to the most innovative EVs.

REE shared that its P7 already has a network of 78 service and sales locations through 24 authorized dealers across North America, who combine for potential access to over 200 fleets throughout the US and Canada.

Today’s US production news follows a successful investment round last week, in which REE entered into definitive agreements with M&G Investments, Motherson, and Varana Capital to purchase Class A ordinary shares for gross proceeds of $45.35 million (before deducting applicable fees and expenses). At the time of that announcement, REE shared that it intends to use the proceeds to generate general working capital.

With US production now in place, REE looks poised to make an even more significant impact on the electrified commercial vehicle segment. As previously reported, the startup had already garnered over $40 million in binding orders. As of May 30, 2024, the company crossed the $50 million mark.

The company intends to share its Q2 2024 financial results later this week.