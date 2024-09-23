Can Acura’s new sales tool help it compete in the US EV market?

Acura’s new digital experience tool is designed to help reverse slumping sales as its first EV, the ZDX, rolls out to dealers in the US. Can it help Acura compete with EV leaders like Tesla and Rivian?

After launching its first EV, the ZDX, in May, Acura introduced a new way to buy its vehicles as it looks to spark sales in the US.

According to Mike Langel, Acura’s US head of sales, the new digital tool is “redefining the customer experience” as it is being rolled out to dealers nationwide.

Langel told Automotive News that Acura dealers are entering the second phase of training with its new omnichannel digital sales experience tool, ODSX. The next phase will cover 100 dealers across the US, while the first wave included just 15.

“We’re ramping up our EV transition, and at the same time redefining the customer experience for the future with ODSX,” Langel said.

The tool was developed with cloud tech company Tekion to speed up the worst part of new car shopping: the buying process.

With Acaru’s new tool, you can buy a new vehicle in as little as an hour. Traditional buying processes can take “hours.”

2024 Acura ZDX Type S electric SUV (Source: Acura)

Can Acura’s new sales tool drive EV demand?

Acura’s shift to a digital experience comes as the brand aims to attract younger buyers and help boost slumping sales.

Online car buying has helped EV makers like Tesla and now Rivian gain market share in the US as a (mostly) hassle-free way of purchasing a new vehicle. Legacy automakers, including Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, and Volvo, are transitioning to digital buying to remain competitive.

Acura Performance EV Concept (Source: Honda)

Hyundai is even teaming up with Amazon to sell vehicles on its platform as it seeks to increase its share of the US market.

Although all 270 Acura dealers in the US were introduced to the program following the ZDX launch, Langel explained this was just Phase 1.

Acura ZDX Type S interior (Source: Acura)

The brand has prioritized California and other states with higher EV adoption rates. Although the program is available to all dealers, Langel said Acura encourages untrained stores to stick to a traditional sales process to avoid a bad customer experience.

Acura has sold 2,035 ZDX models in the US since launching four months ago. However, 1,003 were sold last month as the electric SUV rolled out to dealers nationwide. Langel said 75% of ZDX sales were through its new digital sales tool.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S interior (Source: Acura)

With another 100 dealerships in line for training, Acura expects this number to pick up quickly. Meanwhile, Acura’s total vehicle sales are down 12% through the first eight months of 2024, with 87,298 units sold.

Like most automakers, Acura has introduced significant incentives to boost sales in an increasingly competitive US EV market. After introducing a new conquest cash offer last month, the ZDX featured nearly $30,000 in discounts, undercutting Tesla’s Model Y and the Cadillac Lyriq.



2024 Acura ZDX vs Tesla Model Y Range MSRP Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 313 $64,500 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 304 $68,500 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 278 $73,500 Acura ZDX Type S AWD (Performance) 278 $74,500 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 320 $44,990 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 308 $47,990 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 279 $51,490 2024 Acura ZDX vs Tesla Model Y prices and specs (*ZDX prices exclude destination fee)

Acura’s parent company, Honda, has not been shy about the discounts either. Its first electric SUV, the Prologue, is one of the most affordable EV leases in the US at under $300 a month.

