Amazon launches online vehicle sales, starting with Hyundai next year

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Nov 16 2023 - 12:26 pm PT
You will soon be able to buy your next car on Amazon. Amazon is launching online vehicle sales, starting with Hyundai next year.

Amazon to sell vehicles online, Hyundai up first

The e-commerce giant and Hyundai announced a partnership at the 2023 LA Auto Show to sell vehicles directly on Amazon.com.

Starting next year, you can find and buy Hyundai vehicles online on Amazon. You can then pick it up directly from your local dealer or have it delivered.

You will be able to choose from different models, trims, colors, and features to personalize your vehicle. And then you can check out directly on Amazon, the site we are all on way too much anyway.

Hyundai’s CEO, Jay Chang, said the historic partnership will unlock “incredible opportunities” as it grows its sales networks and transitions to electrification.

Starting in 2025, customers buying Hyundai’s next-gen vehicles will gain access to the hands-free Alexa. It will be like talking to Alexa at home but in your car.

Amazon-vehicles-online
Amazon launches online vehicle sales with Hyundai (Source: Hyundai)

Alexa can help you play music, podcasts, and audiobooks. It can also set reminders, update lists, and check your calendar to keep you on track when things get busy.

Even better, you can control your smart home while on the road. You can ask Alexa to warm up the house on the way home or check that you locked the doors.

Amazon launches online vehicle sales with Hyundai (Source: Hyundai)

The automaker also chose AWS as its preferred cloud provider to improve the buying experience. Amazon’s cloud will help bring new features to drivers while minimizing costs.

Hyundai is accelerating its transition to electric vehicles. The company plans to launch 31 EVs by 2030 between the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 set a new US September sales record, with momentum expected to continue into the end of the year. Meanwhile, the IONIQ 6 was named a North American Car of the Year finalist.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric also got a major upgrade this year with a sleek facelift and added range.

