Volvo EX30 continues sales surge as Europe’s second best-selling EV in August

Despite its small size, Volvo’s cheapest EV continued its dominant run last month in Europe. The Volvo EX30 was Europe’s second-best-selling EV, behind only the Tesla Model Y, as sales continued surging.

According to new data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), EV registration in the EU fell by 43.9% in August as the two biggest markets, Germany (-68.8%) and France (-33.1%), saw significant declines.

Despite this, Volvo was one of the bright spots, as overall vehicle sales climbed 36%. With 19,605 vehicles sold last month, Volvo topped Tesla and Fiat to become the fourteenth largest automaker in the EU, UK, and EFTA countries, according to Dataforce.

Volvo’s growth was largely thanks to the new EX30, which added 6,377 in sales to its total. The growth was enough to become Europe’s second best-selling EV, behind only Tesla’s Model Y.

The accomplishment is significant, given Volvo handed over the first EX30 models last December.

Volvo’s global sales rose 3% in August, with 52,944 cars sold. The EX30 was its fourth top-selling vehicle, with 8,346 units sold, behind the XC60 (14,723) and XC40/EX40, which had 10,668 combined sales.

Volvo EX30 Cloud Blue and Vapour Grey (Source: Volvo)

Starting at around 36,000 euros ($40,000), the EX30 is one of Europe’s most affordable EVs. Although due to hit the market later than expected, the EX30 is scheduled to launch in the US next year, starting at $34,950.

The delay comes as the US announced a new 100% tariff on EVs imported from China, where the EX30 is currently built.

Volvo EX30 interior (Source: Volvo)

Volvo is fast-tracking production at its Ghent, Belgium plant to export EX30 models to the US, enabling it to bypass the additional tariffs.

Electrek’s Take

Will the Volvo EX30 have the same impact in the US? Starting at under $35,000, the small electric SUV will not only be one of the cheapest EVs in the US but also one of the most affordable vehicles (gas-powered or EV) on the market.

According to the latest data from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle in the US was $47,870 in August.

Volvo is also launching its flagship electric seven-seater, the EX90 (check out our review of the luxury 7-seat kid-hauler).

Although Volvo’s sales in the US and Canada were down 0.2% through the first eight months, Volvo expects new EVs in key segments to quickly recharge sales.

Source: Automotive News