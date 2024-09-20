Lucid opens Detroit hub to tap into US legacy auto talent pool

EV maker Lucid Motors (LCID) opened its new office in Detroit this week, hoping to attract engineers from “one of the biggest talent pools in the Western world.”

Lucid sets up shop in Detroit for engineering talent

Lucid celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Southfield, Michigan, roughly 15 miles northwest of Detroit.

At its new office, Lucid is “growing our team of hardware engineers, R&D, operations, and more” as it looks toward its next growth phase.

“We need talent quickly, and that’s what this hub is about,” Eric Bach, Lucid’s senior vice and chief engineer, said at an event at the company’s new office.

Bach explained that as Ford and GM take talent from EV startups like Lucid, Tesla, and Rivian, Lucid looks to attract traditional engineering skills that are central to Detroit.

The company has already hired 24 engineers at its new hub, according to Lucid’s vice president of vehicle engineering, Charles Wildig told Automotive News. However, it plans to hire another 30 by the end of the year while growing its engineering team “exponentially.”

Lucid Air (left) and Gravity SUV (right) models (Source: Lucid)

Wildig said that Lucid gets double the number of applications for every engineering position in Michigan compared to California.

“Michigan is one of the biggest talent pools in the Western world for automotive,” he said, adding, “It’s very difficult to find that kind of talent in California.”

Lucid Gravity SUV (Source: Lucid)

The next growth phase

Lucid is adding engineering talent as it prepares to launch its first electric SUV, the Gravity, later this year.

Last week, during its Technology & Manufacturing Day, Lucid revealed that the Gravity will feature an NACS port in 2025, unlocking access to over 15,000 Tesla superchargers.

Lucid also showcased how the electric SUV and advanced future technology will enable “mass savings.”

CEO Peter Rawlinson claims Lucid is already “years ahead of the competition” but promises new tech, like its next-gen “Atlas” drive units, will be even more advanced.

(Source: Lucid Motors)

The drive unit’s smaller, more efficient design will unlock more performance at a lower cost. The next-gen tech will power Lucid’s new midsize EV platform. Lucid teased its upcoming midsize electric SUV during the event, due out in 2026.

The midsize SUV will be the first to launch on Lucid’s new lower-cost platform. Last month, the company confirmed to Electrek that it plans to launch three lower-cost models on the midsize platform.

Lucid midsize electric SUV teaser image (Source: Lucid)

Lucid is already backing up its claim of being “years ahead,” with the 2025 Air Pure being the most energy-efficient mass-production car ever, with a record 146 MPGe and 5 miles per kWh efficiency. The cheapest trim starts at $71,400.

The Lucid Air is the longest-range EV on the market, with some models offering over 500 miles range.

(Source: Lucid Motors)

Lucid’s Gravity electric SUV will launch later this year, starting at under $80,000. The midsize electric SUV is expected to launch in 2026, starting at around $50,000

Bach said Lucid is in talks with “many” automakers about sourcing its EV powertrain tech. The company already secured a deal with Aston Martin to provide EV battery and powertrain tech last June.

Because of its compact design, the powertrain can easily fit into rivals’ systems. “That means everybody can just plug and play technically,” Bach said. He added, “We are open for business,” and Lucid wants to “embrace” the competition.

Source: Automotive News, Lucid Motors