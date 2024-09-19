NIO Onvo L60 launches with cheaper prices than expected starting at just $21,200

On Thursday, NIO officially launched its new Tesla Model Y rival, the Onvo L60. Starting at just $21,200 (149,900 yuan), NIO’s new electric SUV hits the market with cheaper prices than expected.

NIO officially launched the L60 electric SUV in China on September 19, 2024, marking the first of its new mass-market Onvo brand.

The Onvo L60 is NIO’s answer to Tesla’s top-selling Model Y as it enters new segments. NIO’s new electric SUV starts at just 149,900 yuan, or roughly $21,200.

Starting under $22,000, the new mid-size “family smart electric SUV” is even cheaper than the pre-sale price, which opened at $30,500 (219,900 yuan) in May. The low starting price tag is for the battery subscription model.

With the battery included, the NIO Onvo L60 starts at $29,300 (206,900 yuan), still cheaper than pre-sale prices. That’s for the 60 kWh battery model with up to 341 miles (555 km) CLTC range.

The larger (85 kWh) battery model is available starting at $33,400 (235,900 yuan) and has a CLTC range of up to 454 miles (730 km).

NIO Onvo L60 electric SUV (Source: Onvo)

During the launch, NIO said a 621-mile (1,000 km) range model with an expected 150 kWh battery pack will be launched.

For those who choose the battery subscription model, rentals are $85 (599 yuan) for the 60 kWh and $125 (899 yuan) for the 85 kWh battery per month.

NIO Onvo L60 vs Tesla Model Y trims Range

(CLTC) Starting Price NIO Onvo L60 (Battery rental) 555 km (341 mi)

730 km (454 mi) 149,900 yuan ($21,200) NIO Onvo L60 (60 kWh) 555 km (341 mi) 206,900 yuan ($29,300) NIO Onvo L60 (85 kWh) 730 km (454 mi) 235,900 yuan ($33,400) NIO Onvo L60 (150 kWh) +1,000 km (+621 mi) TBD Tesla Model Y RWD 554 km (344 mi) 249,900 yuan ($34,600) Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range 688 km (427 mi) 290,900 yuan ($40,300) Tesla Model Y AWD Performance 615 km (382 mi) 354,900 yuan ($49,100) NIO Onvo L60 vs Tesla Model Y in China

At 4,828 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, and 1,616 mm tall, NIO’s electric SUV will directly compete with Tesla’s Model Y (4,750 mm long x 1,921 mm wide x 1,624 mm tall). NIO claims the Onvo L60 sets “a new standard for family cars.”

To prove it, NIO claims its electric SUV has better energy consumption than the Model Y (12.1 kWh/100km vs. 12.5 kWh/100km).

NIO Onvo L60 interior (Source: Onvo)

Inside, the Onvo L60 closely resembles Tesla’s top-selling model. The 17.3″ infotainment is the center of the display, and the interior is otherwise minimalistic. NIO also included an 8″ screen for rear passengers.

NIO Onvo L60 interior (Source: Onvo)

With a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, the Onvo L60 is longer than Tesla’s Model Y (2,890 mm), meaning slightly more interior room.

On September 1, NIO’s Onvo opened 100 stores in 55 cities across China as it prepared to launch its first electric SUV.

Source: CarNewsChina, NIO Onvo weibo