i-charging unveils new 1.5 Megawatt EV charging system with six simultaneous outputs

EV infrastructure developer i-charging has introduced a new Megawatt Charging System designed for heavy-duty vehicles to make the replenishing process faster and more efficient. Its latest “i-light” system offers up to 1.5 MW of power and 98-99% efficiency, and it can recharge several vehicles simultaneously.

i-charging is a Portugal-based EV infrastructure specialist with US offices in Georgia. According to its website, it has tasked itself with developing innovative hardware and software solutions that optimize its customers’ operations, user experiences, and use of the power grid.

The company’s flagship lineup of products is its blueberry chargers, which can offer rates between 50 kW and 900 kW (DCFC), in addition to the blueberry CLUSTER for fleets. All come complete with i-charging’s blueberry FUSION user interface and cable management systems (CMS) and are supported by My i-charging web platform for operational monitoring and management.

Just recently, at IAA Mobility in Europe, i-charging introduced its latest charger called i-light, offering the power capabilities of up to 1.5 MW to support up to six heavy-duty EVs at a time. Check it out.

i-charging’s new Megawatt tech to arrive in 2025

The company shared details of its new i-light Megawatt Charging System (MCS) following its official unveiling at IAA Mobility this week. Per i-charging, the MCS can charge at a maximum rate of 3.75 Megawatts (3,000 A at 1,250 V DC).

However, ultra-fast charging at speeds of up to 1+ MW is currently all that is required since current CCS technology is limited to 500 kW. The company believes the current rate is insufficient to expedite the electrification of heavy-duty trucks and commercial vehicles. However, it believes its new MCS technology can soon become the standard for the battery-electric commercial vehicle segment. i-charging CEO Pedro Moreira da Silva elaborated:

With i-light, we are making a statement about the future of heavy-duty transport. Our goal is to provide a solution that addresses the critical need for faster, more efficient charging while supporting the broader transition to sustainable energy. The i-light is an important step in this journey, and we are incredibly proud to bring this technology to market.

The i-light MCS can deliver up to 1.5MW of power, divided into 250kW increments for up to six electric trucks simultaneously while maintaining 98-99% efficiency. Each pile features 3-meter, liquid-cooled cables with the option for longer lengths and a 37″ glass display (seen above) that remains visible from the driver’s seat, enabling fleet operators to monitor their session easily.

The i-light was designed to utilize energy from low—or medium-voltage grids and convert a significant amount of that available electricity into usable energy. This saves customers money compared to the pricing of high-voltage substations, footprints, and cabling.

i-charging says its MCS standards will be published by ISO, IEC, and SAE later this year. After that, its i-light system will seek certification before deliveries begin in 2025. The company shared that it will also roll out a version of i-light in 2024 to support electric trucks with CCS inlets.