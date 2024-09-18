Hyundai’s $23K Casper EV is getting a new XRT variant: Here’s our first look [Video]

Hyundai’s low-cost Casper Electric (also known overseas as the Inster EV) is getting a rugged new XRT variant. The new Casper EV XRT trim was spotted for the first time in Korea ahead of its official debut.

Hyundai unveiled the Casper Electric in June at the Busan International Mobility Show in South Korea.

The new low-cost EV stole the show with a compact but still functional design. Despite its small size, Hyundai expects it to have a significant impact with its “potential to accelerate the popularization of electric vehicles.”

Hyundai opened Casper EV pre-orders in its home market with starting prices at just $22,800 (31.5 million won).

With government incentives, Hyundai said the entry-level “Inspiration” model can be bought for as little as $14,500 (20 million won).

The new EV is “the most attractive choice” for many buyers looking to go electric, according to Hyundai. With a 49 kWh battery, Hyundai’s Casper Electric has up to 195 miles (315 km) range on a single charge.

Hyundai Casper Electric (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Casper EV is getting the XRT treatment

At 3,825 mm long, the all-electric Casper is even smaller than the Chevy Bolt EV, but Hyundai says it’s perfect for city travel. It’s actually bigger than the gas-powered Casper (230 mm longer and 15 mm wider), with more room for rear passengers.

Hyundai’s Casper EV is already getting a new XRT variant. The off-road-focused model was spotted in Korea ahead of its official launch.

Hyundai Casper Electric XRT trim spotted (Source: HealerTV)

Despite the camouflage, the video from HealerTV reveals aggressive new design elements. The reporter notes Hyundai’s new trim “felt a bit strong” and gives “a hint like the GT.”

The turn signals and headlights remain the same, but the front bumper appears completely redesigned.

Hyundai Casper EV interior (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Casper Electric is being shipped overseas as the Inster EV. In Europe, the Inster starts at $27,000 (25,000 euros) and has a WLTP range of up to 220 miles (355 km).

Launching in the US?

For those in the US, There’s good and bad news. The bad news is that Hyundai is not expected to launch the Casper (Inster) EV in the US. However, the good news is that the upgraded 2025 IONIQ 5 will begin arriving at US dealerships this fall.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

The US-built 2025 IONIQ 5 has more range and features, and it comes with an NACS port to access Tesla’s Supercharger network. It will also be available in a new XRT trim.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 XRT was spotted out in public for the first time this week, revealing aggressive new design elements (see the video here).

What do you think of the new XRT variants? Will Hyundai’s rugged new EVs live up to the hype? Let us know your thoughts below.

Source: HealerTV