 Skip to main content

Hyundai’s adventure-ready 2025 IONIQ 5 XRT spotted for the first time [Video]

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 16 2024 - 2:10 pm PT
3 Comments
Hyundai's-IONIQ-5-XRT-spotted

Hyundai’s aggressive new IONIQ 5 XRT model was spotted in Korea for the first time ahead of US deliveries. The off-road XRT trim will arrive at US dealerships alongside the updated 2025 IONIQ 5 this fall. With deliveries coming up, Hyundai’s new EV was finally caught out in the wild. Check out the video to see a closer look.

Meet the newest off-road EV

After launching the IONIQ 5 in Seoul in February 2021, Hyundai’s midsize electric SUV has steadily climbed the EV sales charts globally.

The IONIQ 5 was the sixth top-selling EV in the US last year. Through the first eight months of 2024, Hyundai has sold nearly 27,000 IONIQ 5’s in the US, up 26% from last year. Despite its success, the electric SUV is getting an upgrade.

Hyundai unveiled the updated 2025 IONIQ 5 earlier this month, which offers more driving range, features, and style. It will also come with a rugged new off-road-focused XRT trim.

The XRT model “adds rugged capability to America’s most awarded EV lineup,” Hyundai said during the reveal.

Hyundai said the off-road model is for those “who want to play in the first and have all-electric adventures.”

Hyundai's-IONIQ-5-XRT-spotted
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

First look at Hyundai’s new 2025 IONIQ 5 XRT model

“We designed this IONIQ 5 XRT to offer more Protection, Connection, and Functionality,” Hyundai’s senior design manager of exteriors, Brad Arnold, explained.

The XRT trim includes unique features like digital camouflage cladding, +23mm suspension lift, 18″ black wheels, and XRT-exclusive front and rear bumpers.

Hyundai's-IONIQ-5-XRT-spotted
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

On the inside, it features XRT-badged all-weather floor mats, H-Tex seating with the XRT pattern and logo, and exclusive colors (Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pear).

Ahead of deliveries, the Hyundai’s new IONIQ 5 XRT was spotted in Korea for the first time. The video from the folks at ShortsCar gives us our closest look at the rugged new trim.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: ShortsCar/ YouTube)

The new front-end design, with big red tow hooks that stand out, is immediately visible at the beginning of the video.

You will also notice it sits slightly higher for off-roading. Hyundai’s XRT model has 7″ of ground clearance compared to the standard model’s 6″.

Hyundai-2025-IONIQ-5-XRT
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

Based on the updated 2025 IONIQ 5 (Hyundai’s E-GMP platform), the XRT trim is equipped with its fourth-gen 84 kWh battery and has an EPA-estimated range of up to 280 miles (451 km). It also includes a dual-motor (AWD) powertrain with up to 300 hp.

Hyundai-US-made-2025-IONIQ-5
Hyundai’s new 2025 IONIQ 5 Limited with a Tesla NACS port (Source: Hyundai)

One of the biggest changes in the updated IONIQ 5 is the new NACS charging port to access Tesla Superchargers.

The XRT trim is expected to start at around $49,000. It will be built alongside the updated 2025 IONIQ 5 as the first model range produced at its new Metaplant America facility in Georgia.

Hyundai-IONIQ-5-XRT-interior
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT interior (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai said vehicles built at the facility will qualify for a $3,750 federal tax credit. Once the battery unit opens at the facility next year, Hyundai’s US-made EVs are expected to qualify for the full $7,500 credit.

Would you buy Hyundai’s rugged new IONIQ 5 XRT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai

Hyundai
Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications