Hyundai’s adventure-ready 2025 IONIQ 5 XRT spotted for the first time [Video]

Hyundai’s aggressive new IONIQ 5 XRT model was spotted in Korea for the first time ahead of US deliveries. The off-road XRT trim will arrive at US dealerships alongside the updated 2025 IONIQ 5 this fall. With deliveries coming up, Hyundai’s new EV was finally caught out in the wild. Check out the video to see a closer look.

Meet the newest off-road EV

After launching the IONIQ 5 in Seoul in February 2021, Hyundai’s midsize electric SUV has steadily climbed the EV sales charts globally.

The IONIQ 5 was the sixth top-selling EV in the US last year. Through the first eight months of 2024, Hyundai has sold nearly 27,000 IONIQ 5’s in the US, up 26% from last year. Despite its success, the electric SUV is getting an upgrade.

Hyundai unveiled the updated 2025 IONIQ 5 earlier this month, which offers more driving range, features, and style. It will also come with a rugged new off-road-focused XRT trim.

The XRT model “adds rugged capability to America’s most awarded EV lineup,” Hyundai said during the reveal.

Hyundai said the off-road model is for those “who want to play in the first and have all-electric adventures.”

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

First look at Hyundai’s new 2025 IONIQ 5 XRT model

“We designed this IONIQ 5 XRT to offer more Protection, Connection, and Functionality,” Hyundai’s senior design manager of exteriors, Brad Arnold, explained.

The XRT trim includes unique features like digital camouflage cladding, +23mm suspension lift, 18″ black wheels, and XRT-exclusive front and rear bumpers.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

On the inside, it features XRT-badged all-weather floor mats, H-Tex seating with the XRT pattern and logo, and exclusive colors (Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pear).

Ahead of deliveries, the Hyundai’s new IONIQ 5 XRT was spotted in Korea for the first time. The video from the folks at ShortsCar gives us our closest look at the rugged new trim.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: ShortsCar/ YouTube)

The new front-end design, with big red tow hooks that stand out, is immediately visible at the beginning of the video.

You will also notice it sits slightly higher for off-roading. Hyundai’s XRT model has 7″ of ground clearance compared to the standard model’s 6″.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

Based on the updated 2025 IONIQ 5 (Hyundai’s E-GMP platform), the XRT trim is equipped with its fourth-gen 84 kWh battery and has an EPA-estimated range of up to 280 miles (451 km). It also includes a dual-motor (AWD) powertrain with up to 300 hp.

Hyundai’s new 2025 IONIQ 5 Limited with a Tesla NACS port (Source: Hyundai)

One of the biggest changes in the updated IONIQ 5 is the new NACS charging port to access Tesla Superchargers.

The XRT trim is expected to start at around $49,000. It will be built alongside the updated 2025 IONIQ 5 as the first model range produced at its new Metaplant America facility in Georgia.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT interior (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai said vehicles built at the facility will qualify for a $3,750 federal tax credit. Once the battery unit opens at the facility next year, Hyundai’s US-made EVs are expected to qualify for the full $7,500 credit.

Would you buy Hyundai’s rugged new IONIQ 5 XRT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.