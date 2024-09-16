 Skip to main content

Dodge’s first electric Charger Daytona is now officially open for orders

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 16 2024 - 12:03 pm PT
Dodge's-electric-Charger-prices

The all-electric muscle car you’ve been waiting for is finally here. You can now officially order Dodge’s first electric muscle car, the 2024 Charger Daytona R/T. Dodge is offering a “VIP Experience” and other exclusive First Call content for those who order early.

The world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car

Dodge shook the internet earlier this year after unveiling its first all-electric muscle car, the Dodge Charger Daytona.

The 2024 electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack remains “the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car,” Dodge claims. With up to 670 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, the Charger EV packs “SRT-like performance” for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.3 seconds.

Dodge’s Scat Pack model comes with a Direct Connection Stage 2 upgrade straight from the factory. The base R/T model has a Stage 1 kit for 496 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque for a 0 to 60 mph time in 4.7 secs.

Last month, we learned that the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will start at $59,995, while the high-performance Scat Pack model will cost $73,190. Both models qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit.

Dodge's-electric-Charger-orders
2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack (Source: Stellantis)

Dodge opens electric Charger Daytona orders

Now, you can finally order Dodge’s electric Charger. Dodge opened orders for the 2024 Charger Daytona on Monday with an exclusive First Call VIP experience.

You can find Charger Daytona-certified dealers on DodgeGarage.com that have vehicles en route or can help you order one. The company said models will begin arriving at dealerships in the fourth quarter.

Dodge-electric-Charger-interior
The interior of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV (Source: Stellantis)

Dodge also released a new Charger configurator tool for an immersive look at the interior and exterior options.

Those who take delivery of a Dodge Charger Daytona sold order placed by October 31, 2024, get exclusive First Call content and a VIP experience. Dodge will provide two days of performance driving school for the new electric Charger.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV trimHorsepower0 to 60 mph timeStarting price
Dodge Charger Daytona R/T496 hp4.7 seconds$59,995
Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack670 hp3.3 seconds$73,190
2024 Dodge Charger Daytona prices and specs (excluding a $1,995 destination fee)

You will also receive an exclusive VIP concierge to help with any questions and guide you through the delivery process. The First Call welcome kit includes an official letter of authenticity stating you own a First Call Dodge Charger Daytona, Dodge-branded driving gloves, “and more.”

Dodge

Electric Dodge Charger

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

