Hozon Auto’s EV brand Neta signs multiple partnerships in Mexico ahead of market entry in Q4

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Sep 12 2024 - 9:14 am PT
Neta EV

Neta – the EV brand of China’s Hozon Auto, is making strides to begin selling its vehicles in Mexico this year. The automaker recently signed multiple partnerships with dealers and financial institutions in the country to enter the local market to the South as early as Q4 2024.

Hozon Auto was founded in China in 2014 before launching its first production model – the Neta N01 compact SUV in 2018. That milestone also marked the official launch of the Neta EV brand, which now consists of five all-electric models, including the X SUV seen below.

Hozon and Neta have expanded operations across Asia in the past two years, followed by plans for a new EV production facility in Brazil that is set to open in 2025. Other expansions include Kenya in Africa, but the Chinese automaker has its sights set on a new market—North America, more specifically, Mexico.

Neta EV
The Neta X EV / Source: Neta.co

Neta is poised to bring its EVs to customers in Mexico

According to a statement from Hozon Auto, it signed multiple partnerships in Mexico to bring Neta EVs to local customers this year. Those agreements include BBVA Mexico, the country’s largest financial institution, and the Mexican Electric Mobility Association (EMA), Latin America’s most prominent investment and financial group.

Hozon also signed partnerships with local dealers in Mexico, who will help sell Neta brand EVs in Q4 of 2024. Hozon stated that its entry into Mexico is an expansion step to expedite the growth of its market presence in Central and South America, which currently includes Chile and Ecuador in addition to Brazil mentioned above.

Hozon Auto is the latest Chinese EV brand to enter Mexico, the only current region in North America allowing their sale as its neighbors of the United States and Canada have imposed 100% tariffs on such imports to deter foreign competition as long as possible.

