Vessev officially unveils its VS–9 hydrofoil boat inside and out [Video]

Just over three months after coming out of stealth mode, young electric hydrofoil boat builder Vessev has shared a closer look at its flagship vessel – the VS–9. Today, the boatbuilder shared fresh images of a completed VS–9 vessel and a detailed video below.

Vessev, formerly known as Seachange, is a young, eco-friendly boat builder founded a few years ago in Auckland, New Zealand. That is where the company currently operates and is conducting sea trials of its flagship vessel, an electric hydrofoil boat called the VS–9.

Designed for commercial operations and tourism, this electric hydrofoil “flies” above the water, offering a quieter and more efficient option in sea travel that will soon be used as a passenger ferry thanks to NetZero Maritime – the green technology team at Fullers360 – New Zealand’s largest ferry operator, who has already signed on to help commercialize the hydrofoil technology.

Vessev may be young, but it is making (smaller) waves above the water with its hydrofoil boat technology, which is finalizing commercial certification.

Source: Vessev



Vessev showcases first electric hydrofoil boat build

Today, Vessev publicly shared images and footage of its first completed VS–9 electric hydrofoil boat build. Our previous coverage of the vessel included photos of the boat tub only; the one interior shot we had was a rendering.

The images seen above are a genuine look at what the VS–9 will look like when it begins transporting passengers in New Zealand as soon as certification is complete. Per the company, the flagship electric hydrofoil boat has entered the last phase of sea trails before commercial operations begin with Fullers360.

Vessev explained that the VS–9 is stabilized by foiling technology below the waterline using technology derived from the America’s Cup. Those foils enable the boat’s carbon fiber hull to rise 50 cm above the water, clear of waves and wake.

The result is a vessel that is smoother and quieter while still offering plenty of space for passengers. Per Vessev CEO Eric Laakmann:

Traditionally, larger vessels are required to deliver a comfortable passenger experience as they can handle the impact of waves and wake. By flying above the waves, the VS–9 delivers a large vessel experience on an agile platform that can be berthed and charged in nearly any marina. One way of looking at the impact of this vessel is that our waterways today are like roadways, where the only comfortable mode of transportation are very large multi-passenger buses – i.e. ferries. These large vessels are here to stay, but they will be augmented with point-to-point services delivered by vessels such as the VS–9. It’s like introducing a limo into a world of buses. Through enhanced comfort and reduced operating costs, the VS–9 platform delivers an entirely new transportation experience that hasn’t truly been viable until today.

Today’s fresh images also give us our first look at the electric hydrofoil boat’s interior, which Vessev says was inspired by private jet travel and premium automotive brands like Rivian. It features quality materials and ergonomic seats and armrests to offer passengers added comfort while they enjoy the views from the panoramic windows. Laaakmann again spoke:

In designing the VS–9 transportation configuration, we knew that we wanted to create something that highlights the unique advantages of this technology. She includes stylish seating for 10 where easy conversation can flow between guests while quietly gliding to their destination. The full standing height cabin also includes wraparound glass with panoramic views of the environment around them. Our goal was to make sure the passengers of the VS–9 are connecting with only two things – those on the journey with them as well as their surroundings. We’ve accomplished exactly that.

With ten passengers aboard, the VS-9 can reach a cruising speed of 25 knots (~29 mph) and has a range of 50 nautical miles (57 miles/92.6km). It can recharge its batteries at any marina plug, but that area has a DC fast charger; the VS–9 can recoup 0.8 nautical miles of range per minute.

Vessev hopes it can open up new opportunities for sustainable marine travel in the transport and tourism industries. Looking ahead, the company is already working on a larger vessel called the VS-18 that can transport up to 100 passengers. While we await the arrival of both electric hydrofoil boats, here’s an up-close look at the VS–9, posted by Vessev today: