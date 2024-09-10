 Skip to main content

Mercedes, Factorial unveil new all-solid-state battery that can extend EV range by up to 80%

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 10 2024 - 7:40 am PT
3 Comments
Mercedes-all-solid-state-EV-batteries

Mercedes is getting new all-solid-state EV batteries for its next-gen models. Developed with Factorial, its new all-solid-state battery “breakthrough” can extend EV range by up to 80%.

Mercedes is getting new all-solid-state EV batteries

Factorial is “at the cutting edge” of solid-state EV battery tech. The US-based company claims its tech will extend EV range, increase safety, and reduce costs compared to what’s on the market today.

Mercedes was among several automakers, including Hyundai and Stellantis, that invested in Factorial’s $200 million fundraise in 2022.

The company has been advancing its proprietary solid-state FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) platform for years. Its solid-state battery cells based on the FEST platform were delivered to Mercedes earlier this summer.

On Tuesday, Factorial introduced its latest breakthrough, Solstice. The new all-solid-state EV battery was developed with Mercedes to power its next-gen models.

Factorial said its sulfide-based system addresses concerns over flammable liquid electrolyte designs. It will also maintain stability when operating at temperatures over 194°F (90°C).

Mercedes-all-solid-state-EV-batteries
(Source: Factorial Inc.)

The safer design can reduce the need for heavy cooling systems within the battery pack, which can drive even lower prices.

With a “breakthrough energy density” of 450 Wh/kg, Factorial claims the new tech can extend EV range by up to 80%. It will also drastically reduce the weight of EVs for even higher efficiency.

Factorial aims to unlock over 600 miles of driving range for future electric models with 40% weight savings (compared to traditional Li-ion batteries). The company says its tech is also 33% smaller.

Mercedes-all-solid-state-EV-batteries
Mercedes electric CLA concept (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Solstice will complement Factorial’s FEST platform for safer and more efficient electric vehicles. The new all-solid-state EV batteries are expected to launch by the end of the decade.

According to chief tech officer Markus Shafer, the new tech is a “cornerstone of Mercedes-Benz’s strategy and commitment” to leading EV battery development. Shafer added that Solstice will help Mercedes “set new standards in range, cost, and performance.”

Mercedes-all-solid-state-EV-batteries
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EVs based on its new MMA platform (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

The new tech comes a day after after Toyota announced its plans to develop and produce all-solid-state EV batteries have been certified in Japan.

Toyota is among several leading Japanese companies, including Nissan and Panasonic, aiming to boost domestic production. Japan seeks to secure a stable domestic supply chain to reduce reliance on China and South Korea, which currently dominate the global battery market.

Automakers are betting on solid-state batteries for longer-range, more efficient electric vehicles. However, significant challenges, including poor performance in extreme weather, have proven to be more complex than expected.

Source: Factorial, Mercedes-Benz

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/589873348;397915507;k
Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz
Factorial Energy

Factorial Energy

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications