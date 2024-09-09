Toyota’s all-solid-state EV battery plans get the green light in Japan

Toyota’s all-solid-state EV battery plans officially gained approval from Japan’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (METI). The certification gives Toyota the green light to develop and build next-gen EV batteries as part of Japan’s plans to boost domestic supply.

Toyota announced that the METI certification was granted to build EV batteries at several subsidiaries.

The certification enables Toyota to produce next-gen batteries at Prime Planet Energy Solution and Primeearth EV Energy. It also gained approval to build all-solid-state EV batteries.

The Toyota-affiliated companies mass produce batteries for its hybrid models, but are slowly transitioning for all-electric models.

Toyota took full control of Primeearth EV Energy earlier this year, a former joint venture with Panasonic. The move enables it to “respond flexibly to growing battery demand,” according to Toyota.

The Japanese auto giant plans to work with its subsidiaries as they shift to mass produce “a wide range” of EV batteries.

Toyota released its EV battery roadmap last year, which included several different types. The first “Performance” batteries are due out in 2026, while the “Popularization” will follow by the end of 2027.

Toyota EV battery roadmap (Source: Toyota)

The former is expected to provide nearly 500 miles (800 km) WLTP driving range while the latter is expected to get around 373 miles (600 km) driving range. Both will feature drastic cost savings compared to the current bZ4X electric SUV.

Toyota’s future EV battery plans

Around 2028, Toyota plans to launch its “High Performance” batteries with over 620 miles (1,000 km) WLTP driving range and fast charging in 20 minutes.

Toyota also claimed to have discover a “technological breakthrough” with all-solid-state EV batteries. Its first solid-state batteries are due out around 2028 with over 620 miles (1,000 km) WLTP range and 10-minute fast charging.

Toyota Land Cruiser Se EV concept (Source: Toyota)

The company said it will begin producing next-gen EV batteries (Performance Version) in 2026 and will be “gradually implemented.” Toyota aims to reach annual output of 9 GWh per year, but no specific timeline is set.

Toyota is among several companies in Japan investing a total of $7 billion (1 trillion yen) to boost domestic battery production.

2024 Toyota bZ4X (Source: Toyota)

Japan aims to secure a stable supply of batteries as it shifts away from dependence on China or South Korea, which dominate the market.

Electrek’s Take

Toyota getting the green light on EV battery production could be a big step as Japan looks to lessen its reliance on China.

Then again, Toyota has been promising all-solid-state EV batteries for some time. They were first due out in 2021, then 2022, and now it looks like closer to 2030.

Toyota will “gradually” ramp up production, in its own words. Last year, it said mass production was planned for 2030 and beyond.

With government support, I would expect the “Popularization” and “Performance” batteries to hit the market, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up for all-solid-state batteries. At least, not anytime soon.

According to SNE Research, China still dominates the global EV battery market. CATL controlled a commanding 37.6% market share through July 2024, while BYD took second with a 16.1% share.

After falling behind early, Japan looks to play catch up as industry leaders including Toyota, Nissan, and Panasonic, are helping drive the efforts.

Source: Toyota