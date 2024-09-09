Yamaha YDX-MORO e-bike $2,880 off, BLUETTI 204Wh power station $149, Anker EverFrost cooler, more

Monday is here, and with it comes the latest roundup of the best Green Deals. Headliners include a couple of markdowns and bonuses on Yamaha and Lectric e-bikes, in addition to a compact power station, and a powered cooler from Anker that doubles as a portable USB-C charger. First and foremost, let’s give some attention to a wild $2,880 price drop on Yamaha’s YDX-MORO e-bike that is now available for $1,919. You’ll also find that $306 in FREE gear comes along for the ride when you purchase Lectric’s XPress 750 e-bike. Next up, we’ve spotted the second-best price on BLUETTI’s 204Wh portable power station down at $149 in addition to Anker’s powered EverFrost cooler with an integrated 299Wh battery and USB-C charging at $300 off. We’ll also be calling out a bunch of deals you may have missed over the weekend, so there’s plenty to catch up on down below.

Head below for more and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Massive price drop knocks Yamaha’s YDX-MORO e-Bike down to $1,919 (Reg. $4,799)

Yamaha is offering a gigantic price drop on its premium YDX-MORO e-Bike right now via the official site. You’re looking at a regularly high-end $4,799 e-bike that will drop down to $1,919 in the cart – you will only see the discounted price after adding it to your cart. While there are some delivery and pickup limitations here, you can simply input your postal code on the listing page to uncover your options. And considering how deep a deal this is on quite a lauded electric riding experience, it is more than worth bringing to everyone’s attention. There’s no telling how long this might last, but we can find it available for delivery and/or pickup in several locations across the country right now.

The Yamaha YDX-MORO e-Bike on sale here today comes in the Desert Yellow colorway and three different sizes. It is also worth noting that after the warranty is registered, new customers that purchase this bike between now and November 4, 2024 will receive a second battery free of charge – the second battery and battery end cap ($1,400 value) will be shipped directly to the registered owner at no cost. This promotion also comes with a “five-year factory limited warranty applies to drive unit, battery, and frame and rigid fork.”

The YDX-MORO sports a 500Wh battery with a charge-life indicator and self-diagnosis display that can be juiced back up with a 4-hour charge. It powers the PW-X2 onboard motor (250W Nominal, 500W Max) that can drive you at 20MPH with Quad Sensor System that features an integrated speed sensor as part of rear hub.

On top of that, you’ll find a Yamaha anti-slip finish with hand rail tail saddle, 11-speed Shimano SLX shifters, SHIMANO SLX Long-Cage derailleur, Magura MT30 brakes (front: 4-piston, rear: 2-piston) with a RockShox Deluxe Select + rear chock system, and RockShox Revelation RC Boost 160mm fork.

And here’s everything you need to know about the onboard control switch and computer:

Power-level control switch, plus AUTOMATIC support mode, control switch, stop watch, distance units, power-level LED on/off, Bluetooth connectivity, USB power, USB connectivity, cycling function display items, time adjustment, 3-color LED power assist level light indicator and push assist button

Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Lectric’s XPress 750 High-Step/Step-Thru e-bike goes 28MPH and comes with $306 in FREE gear

Alongside the ongoing offer we have on the Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike, the brand is also offering a notable promotion on its black XPress 750 High-Step e-bike and the white XPress 750 Step-Thru model. You can now score either at $1,299 shipped with $306 in FREE gear thrown in. This includes the regularly $129 Comfort Package consisting of a Giant Seat and the Suspension Seat Post as well as the regularly $177 Go Package that includes the folding bike lock, adjustable width phone mount, and the 850 Lux Elite Headlight. This offer beats out our mid August mention that included $215 in freebies to deliver one of the best we have seen since the price increases. Hit the jump for more details.

The XPress 750 e-bike features a 1,310W peak motor that reaches speeds as high as 28MPH with a range up 60 miles per charge. Alongside the tool-free assembly required to get up and riding, this model supports a max payload of 330 pounds alongside a full-size wheelbase and an “industry-leading torque sensor paired with Lectric PWR+ programming.”

You’ll also find a TC Eighty front suspension fork, 7-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and 27.5 x 2.1-inch city tires as well as an all-new color display “featuring a USB-A port adds an aesthetic look while offering clear and concise information.”

Don’t let outages kill your vibe with BLUETTI’s 204Wh portable power station at $149 (Reg. $249)

It doesn’t matter if you’re camping, going through a power outage, or just want to refuel your devices without being tethered to a wall outlet, a power station is a solid way to solve any and all of those problems. Head over to Amazon to score some savings from the official BLUETTI storefront where you’ll find the brand’s AC2A 300W 204Wh Portable Power Station for $149 shipped. For comparison, this model usually goes for $249, so today’s offer takes $100 off to deliver a total of 40% in savings. Outside of a short-lived price drop to $99 back in May, this is a match of the all-time low for this power station. Learn more about this units capabilities down below.

Unlike a lot of power stations out there, this model packs a punch without being too bulky. It weighs less than eight pounds and yet it still offers up six ways to refuel your gear. These include two AC ports, dual 12W USB-A, 100W Type-C, and DC, as well. The power station itself can be replenished using a standard AC outlet or DC, too. The battery features a 204Wh capacity and opts for modern LiFePO4 technology, which increases the number of power cycles to 3,000, a number that BLUETTI touts as offering a “6x longer” lifespan when compared with traditional batteries.

Anker’s powered EverFrost 30 cooler doubles as a 299Wh USB-C charger at $499 (Save $300)

When outdoors for an extended period, it can prove difficult to keep refrigerated items cool and fresh without needing to buy and replenish your ice reserves. Well, that all changes now that the official Anker storefront over at Amazon is offering its EverFrost 30 Powered Cooler for $499 shipped. Regularly priced at $799, today’s deal slashes $300 off to nail down more than 37% in savings. This offer clocks in at the second-best price we’ve tracked, with it having been beaten just once before at $469. If it were me, I personally wouldn’t let $30 get between me and this futuristic cooler and power bank hybrid. Learn about its features down below.

Amplify upcoming fall adventures and more with Anker’s take on a active cooler thanks to an integrated 299Wh battery. That level of power delivers up to 42 hours of cooling and the unit can be replenished with solar charging, extending that timeframe even further when you’re on a long camping trip. The Anker app lets you dial in all of your preferred settings from the palm of your hand and you’ll be able to refuel your devices as well, thanks to one 60W USB-C and two 12W USB-A ports. Have a look at out our hands-on review to find out more.

Blix classic beach cruiser Sol e-bike now $400 off with $130 in freebies + extra $200 if you buy two

If you happened to miss out on the short-lived Labor Day offers, Blix is once again offering a solid deal on its Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike. Regularly $1,899, you can now land one down at $1,499 shipped. That’s $400 off the going rate and, on top of that, you’ll land a FREE Solo Fender set worth $59 and a $59 Sol Rear Rack FREE of charge. That’s a total of $518 in savings here. And to sweeten the deal even more, Blix is offering an additional $200 off when buying any 2 bikes – simply add both to your cart and apply code RIDETOGETHER to redeem the deal.

The Blix Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike stands out from many of the more rugged and hardcover models out there. It trades in the tough off-road vibes for the far more relaxed beach cruiser aesthetic, something that looks right at home on a Sunday afternoon stroll through the neighborhood, an evening ride on the boardwalk, and casual rides into town. I really like the overall look and feel here.

It sports a 750W rear hub motor powered by way of the 614Wh capacity battery that combine together to have you whipping around at up to 20MPH for as many as 45 miles at a time.

Segway Ninebot S2 Self-Balancing Electric Scooter hits $500 Amazon all-time low (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot S2 Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter down at $499.95 shipped. This model carries a regular price at $600 directly from Segway these days, but landed on Amazon back in January of this year at $550 where it has, for the most part, remained. We did see it jump to $600 there for brief time this summer, but you’re either way looking at a new Amazon all-time low, the very first solid price drop we have tracked there, and the lowest since the pre-order promotion.

While we feature a ton of electric scooters and e-bike deals around here, it’s not often we spot a solid and, in this case, relatively rare deal on the upright self-balancing models. Whether you’re scooting around the house, driveway, or through the park, if you’ve been looking to pick up a relatively new model like this, today’s deal has arrived.

Go off grid for the day with Jackery’s Explorer 240 v2 and 40W mini solar panel at $249 (Save $100)

If you’re facinated by the idea of going off grid, we’ve got a deal that will let you take that notion for a spin. The official Jackery storefront at Amazon is now offering its Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Power Station with 40W Mini Solar Panel for $249 shipped. It usually goes for $349, and that’s precisely how much the official Jackery website is officially selling it for right now. Today’s deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked, making this an ideal time to cash in and dip your toe in what some time off grid could be like. Learn more about this bundle down below.

Outfitted with a LiFePO4 battery, this Jackery power station features a 256Wh capacity that’s ready to withstand 3,000 charge cycles. When near an outlet, the entire battery can be refueled in as little as one hour. If you decide to rely on the 40W solar panel, you’ll need roughly six hours or so of sunlight to be good to go. When it comes to outlets, this unit features AC, 100W + 15W USB-C, 15W USB-A, and a DC car port. That’s a pretty versatile selection that should keep you up and running when away from home.

Head below for even more Green Deals we are still tracking:

Extended through next week: RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-Bike now $200 off + FREE $499 battery add-on

While stock is beginning to dwindle from the Rad Power Labor Day event, there’s still time to score the step-thru RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike at $1,399 shipped, down from the regular $1,599 price tag. This $200 deal is live through today only and it is already starting to sell out. Rad is also throwing in a FREE semi-integrated battery, just make sure you add both it and the e-bike to your cart separately – this battery fetches a regular price tag at $499. With today’s deal you’re looking at a total savings of $699.

This is the latest sixth-generation model of the RadRover, complete with a 750W geared hub motor that “delivers enhanced hill-climbing capabilities” alongside Kenda Juggernaut “puncture-resistant, durable 26×4″ fat tires for off-road adventures and the ability to drive a 275-pound payload.

It will keep you cruising for 45 miles ore more at top speeds up to 20MPH alongside the a 7-speed Shimano derailleur. The half-twist throttle action joins the onboard LCD screen for real-time battery and performance data.

Again, you basically have half a day left to take advantage of the $200 price drop alongside the free $499 battery add-on here. Some colorways are already selling out and there’s no telling when or if this deal will return any time soon.

Our hands-on review will deliver a detailed breakdown of the riding experience and what you’re getting into here.

Score $255 in FREE gear with Lectric’s impressive 2024 long-range ONE e-bike

Sitting alongside its still live Labor Day offers which include hundreds in free add-on gear, we are pulling out the offer on the impressive 2024 Lectric ONE e-bike today. The brand is offering it for $2,199 shipped with $255 in FREE add-on gear to deliver one of the best offers we have tracked outside of the launch deal months ago, coming within $14 in terms of value of the back to school offer. You’re looking at a total value of $2,454 here with extras we will detail below.

To put it lightly, we came away very impressed after taking a good look at launch back in March on this model. Despite the sticker north of $2,000, this is a more than value-packed price for an e-bike this premium.

This long-range e-bike takes things up a notch with high-grade European transmissions and carbon fiber-reinforced drive belts, including an auto-shifting weather-sealed electricgearbox from Pinion.

It runs on a 750W rear hub-motor with a 48V battery that will have you cruising for 50 miles at up to 28MPH, and that’s just with the standard battery. There’s 5 levels of PWR pedal assistance, a thumb throttle, 20-inch city tires, hydraulic mineral oil disc brakes, and a new color LCD display.

Today’s package bundle deal nets you $255 worth of add-ons including an aluminum rear rack, a set of wheel fenders, and a 1.5-liter Top Tube Bag to stow smaller EDC items with a dedicated smartphone compartment.

MOD Black 3, the baddest-looking mountain e-bike now $500 off with FREE $599 SUP ($1,099 in savings)

We feature a ton of amazing e-bike and EV deals around here, but one of my favorite, at least in terms of looks, is seeing a major price drop with some bonus goodies right now. You can now land the MOD Black 3 down at $2,999 shipped and score a FREE $599 MOD Board Inflatable SUP. Simply add both to your cart to redeem the discount. With recent price hikes this bike now carries a regular price tag at $3,499, which means you’re saving $500 and scoring a free $599 SUP for a total of $1,099 in savings…nice.

Aside from delivering one of the baddest-looking mountain e-bikes on the market, in my opinion, there’s some notable specs to power you through your adventures here too.

It comes with a 750W rear brushless geared hub motor (1,000W peak) alongside a 720Wh MOD Samsung Powerpack battery – this allows you to cruise for up to 50 miles at max speeds of 28 MPH. Other highlights of the build here include the five levels of pedal assistance, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, thumb throttle, and hydraulic disc brakes alongside the rear cargo rack.

Hit up our our hands-on review for a closer look.

Summer e-bike deals!