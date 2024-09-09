Polydrops introduces electric travel trailer with solar panels from Aptera, priced under $40K

A new recreational mobility startup, Polydrops, has recently unveiled its latest model—a solar-electric travel trailer called the P21. This sustainable second home on wheels was designed with comfort and efficiency in mind and features solar technology from Aptera as well as a bunch of other cool features—all for a starting price below $40,000.

Polydrops Inc. was founded in 2017 by two South Korean architectural students, Kyunghyun (K) and Jieun (J). As a school project, K&J set out to design a mobile space that was both aesthetically pleasing and aerodynamic while developing a new method of construction for proper insulation, enabling individuals to reside within it regardless of external temperature.

The result of the project was named “Polydrop Trailer” due to its polygonal teardrop shape. After road-tripping around the US with their first prototype, K&J encountered an angel investor who offered the students the opportunity to launch a business at his startup incubator. Thus, Polydrops, Inc. was formed. Per the company website:

Polydrop is not intended to be a conventional camping trailer. Instead, it serves as a personal space that can be transported to any location. While the concept of a mobile living space may seem similar to that of a camping trailer, there is a crucial distinction. Our belief is that a personal space should provide a sense of comfort and coziness, regardless of the external environment. For this reason, we place a strong emphasis on insulation and energy efficiency in our designs. The shell of the trailer must be designed to protect its inhabitants from harsh outdoor conditions. Insulation and energy efficiency are fundamental components of our design process, as we strive to create a truly personalized and comfortable living space.

Polydrops has launched two electric travel trailers – the P19 “Shorty” and the XP19, which feature solar-electric panels. Today, Polydrops has introduced a new larger solar electric trailer called the P21, which is available for pre-order now.

Polydrops’ new solar electric trailer available for pre-order

The P21 is a new solar-electric travel trailer being hailed by Polydrops as “the world’s most efficient. ” It is designed to slice through the air and help deliver better MPG or MPGe to drivers.

Developed for both quick weekend getaways and extended trips off the grid, the P21 features “Industry-leading thermal insulation for optimal energy conservation” and an aerodynamic design that enables more efficient towing, even with an EV like a Tesla or Rivian.

The P21 comes equipped with a standard off-grid climate control system, including a 12,000 BTU heat pump for comfort in all seasons. However, one of the most fantastic features of this electric trailer is the 1,300W solar array developed through a partnership with Aptera – another startup that is no stranger to Electrek’s homepage.

According to a representative for Polydrops, the startup began a pilot program to integrate Aptera’s custom-fit solar panels onto its electric trailers to ensure maximum energy capture and high-power output. Per the representative:

The custom-fit panels are significantly lighter than traditional glass panels, maintain a low profile for enhanced aesthetics and functionality, and offer high durability with automotive-grade standards, making them ideal for the rugged conditions often encountered by trailers. The integration of Aptera’s solar technology will enhance the self-sufficiency and sustainability of Polydrops’ EV trailers, perfectly complementing Aptera’s vision of off-grid, solar-powered adventures and supporting a lifestyle of eco-friendly, energy-independent travel.

While we still await the start of production of Aptera’s solar EVs, we may see Polydrops’ P21 solar-electric trailer on the road first. The P21 is now available for pre-order for $100 down and is expected to begin in Q4 2024.

After that, customers can configure their solar-electric trailer to their liking and select several add-ons, including an induction cooking station, a sanitation station complete with a sink, faucet, shower pan, and toilet, a children’s mattress, and a 25-liter fridge.

The P21 currently starts at $38,900. Learn more here.