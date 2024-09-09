ARKHAUS founders venture into electric water taxis with new Miami-based service, ‘E-Lixr’

The innovative founders of ARKHAUS, a solar-electric floating social club, are venturing into a new segment in marine sustainability around Miami. Today, the team shared plans for a new electric water taxi service, codenamed “E-Lixr,” to help alleviate urban congestion.

Miami is a poppin’ place. It’s flashy, it’s sexy, and it’s often times super hot, attracting locals and tourists alike to its clear waters and beachside attractions. As a popular destination in the Southeastern United States, Miami is a more popular spot than ever to move to.

As a result of an influx in population, Miami has joined the the top 25 cities experiencing the most substantial rise in commute times over the past decade, with the average commute duration approaching 58 minutes.

To alleviate some of that congestion, some bright minds in Miami have created a new electric water taxi service codenamed “E-Lixr.” The new company was founded by Sam Payrovi and Nathalie Paiva, who together formed CSTM HAUS and ARKHAUS—an innovative new social club hitting the waters in Miami we have covered on Electrek in the past.

For this venture Payrovi and Paiva are joined by Aaron Leatherwood, a US Coast Guard licensed chief engineer and retired USCG Commander, who claims the role of E-Lixr’s director of marine operations.

Per the company, E-Lixr is “emerging at a crucial time, post-pandemic, as an increase in environmental awareness, urban congestion, and technological advancements have converged to create the ideal conditions for alternative transport solutions.”

In this case, those transport solutions will soon include electric water taxis.

Source: elixr.miami

electric water taxis

Per a release from E-Lixr this morning, the new electric water taxi has officially emerged from hiding and is ready to bring its sustainable mobility solutions to Miami’s urban congestion and environmental challenges. Per E-Lixr co-founder and CEO Sam Payrovi:

Our vision for {E-lixr} is clear, to decarbonize and modernize urban transportation through a dual service approach that caters to both private luxury and public convenience, ensuring that {E-lixr} is not just a product but a comprehensive transportation solution.”

To begin, E-Lixr intends to launch a pilot service of its water taxis on the waterways of Biscayne Bay this month, beginning with two traditional Axopar vessels called “Wanderlust” and “Stardust.” E-Lixr describes this initial rollout as its “Pre-lectric service” to begin testing taxi routes at the start of Miami’s busy tourism season.

While these initial weather-protected premium water taxis won’t be electric, E-Lixr has every intention of transitioning to a more sustinable marine fleet to reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution on the water.

The young company states that in 2025, it will introduce the nation’s first all-electric waterborne transportation service powered by its own zero-emission {E-lixr} vessels, which are being designed in-house. Per E-Lixr co-founder and CXO (Chief Xperience Officer), Nathalie Paiva:

The post-pandemic world has shifted how people view and use public and private transport, with greater emphasis on health, safety, and personal space.

As a result, E-Lixr’s water taxi service has been designed to address said changes while offering a comfortable and enjoyable transportation experience that encourages locals and tourists to explore other options besides traditional car commutes.

Soon, customers in Miami will be able to book electric water taxi rides through an online platform offering real-time booking, route customization, and immediate confirmation.

Going forward, E-Lixr says that docking stations at strategic locations around Miami will be finalized, and the booking system will be fully integrated to handle customer inquiries and bookings more efficiently. You can learn more about E-Lixr and its electric water taxi service here.