Mullen scores a solid, 3,000 unit electric truck order from Volt Mobility

Commercial leasing company Volt Mobility boasts clients that include UPS, DHL, and FedEx. And now, they’ll be able to boast about having one of the largest electric vehicle fleets in the world – because they just ordered 3,000 electric trucks from Mullen.

Volt Mobility placed a $210 million order for 3,000 class 1 and class 3 electric cargo vans to be delivered over the next sixteen months. From there, Volt will lease the vehicles to its corporate customer base throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) region, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Volt is reshaping the way people and businesses move across the UAE and GCC,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “This landmark agreement provides Mullen with exposure to leading global transportation companies and the opportunity for utilizing Mullen EVs across the UAE and other areas of the Middle East.”

Mullen says Volt Mobility’s vehicles will be assembled at the company’s Tunica, Mississippi-based Commercial Vehicle Facility, an ex-GM plant which is capable of producing 20,000 class 1 and 6,000 class 3 vehicles annually with two production shifts.

Mullen will receive an initial $3 million deposit within 60 days, with additional payments coming due as the vehicles are delivered to Volt.

Electrek’s Take

Mullen THREE stake bed; via Volt Mobility.

Against all odds, Mullen is still alive. And, seemingly, more alive than ever – constantly defying the naysayers who expect its next press release to send it the way of the Tasmanian tiger, the dodo, and the first, second, and fourth incarnations of Fisker. Similarly, you wouldn’t expect a middle eastern logistics fleet to choose electric over diesel … I wouldn’t, anyway. As such, I should probably let one of the subjects of this article close it out.

“At Volt, we don’t just follow trends; we set them,” said Sophia Nau, managing director and CFO for Volt Mobility. “Our mission is clear: lead the transformation to sustainable, efficient and cutting-edge transportation.”

SOURCE | IMAGES: Volt Mobility, via Mullen USA.