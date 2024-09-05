NIO beats Wall Street’s expectations in Q2 earnings and reports record-high EV deliveries

NIO has shared its unaudited Q2 financial results for 2024, which detailed record-high EV deliveries that helped the automaker snag an even larger portion of the overall market in China. NIO also surpassed the expectations of financial gurus on Wall Street with its quarterly earnings.

Time and again, NIO ($NIO) continues to demonstrate why it is one of the significant BEV players in China and the overall global market. The automaker currently sells nine all-electric models in China, many of which have already entered or are entering new markets worldwide, including Europe (despite newly enacted import tariffs) and, soon, the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, NIO is the worldwide leader in battery swap implementation, eclipsing 50 million total swaps last month while providing hard evidence that the charging alternative is not only viable but also preferred by many EV drivers.

Not to mention the advancement of nascent EV technologies like solid-state batteries and its own line of branded smartphones. NIO is showing no signs of slowing down, and its recent delivery numbers support that notion. The Chinese automaker achieved record delivery numbers this past May, June, and July, hitting the 20,000 mark for three consecutive months.

Now, NIO’s full Q2 2024 report is in and those monthly tallies have contributed to more records as well as continued earnings growth.

Source: NIO



NIO’s Q2 financials detail continued growth

NIO’s Investor Relations page posted the automaker’s unaudited Q2 2024 numbers today, which are encouraging. The company 20,498 and 20,176 BEVs in July and August 2024, respectively, and as of August 31, 2024, its cumulative deliveries for Q2 sat at 577,694.

That total number breaks down to 32,562 premium smart electric SUVs and 24,811 premium smart electric sedan deliveries, which combine to represent an increase of 143.9% from Q2 2023, and an increase of 90.9% from Q1 2024. In total, NIO’s Q2 BEV deliveries represent yet another record. NIO founder, chairman, and CEO William Li, spoke to the automaker’s latest milestone:

In the second quarter of 2024, NIO achieved a record-breaking delivery of 57,373 premium smart electric vehicles, securing over 40% of the market share in the battery electric vehicle segment priced above RMB 300,000 in China. NIO’s core competitive advantages in technology, product, service and community are earning increasing recognition from users, driving the continued strong vehicle sales performance. In July and August 2024, NIO delivered 20,498 and 20,176 vehicles, respectively. The total delivery volume for the third quarter is expected to set another record, further solidifying and expanding market share.

On the earnings side, NIO posted revenues of RMB 17.446 billion ($2.4 billion) in Q2 2024, performing slightly better than the RMB 17.385 billion predicted by financial analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Vehicle sales totaled RMB 15,68 billion ($2.16 billion) in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 118.2% year-over-year and an increase of 87.1% from Q1 2024. Per NIO:

Loss from operations was RMB 5,209.3 million (US $716.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 14.2% from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 3.4% from the first quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB4,698.5 million (US$646.5 million) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 14.0% from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 8.1% from the first quarter of 2024.

Looking ahead to Q3, NIO expects to BEV deliveries to land between 61,000 and 63,000 units, representing an increase of approximately 10.0% to 13.7% compared to Q3 2023. Total revenues are expected to arrive between RMB 19.12 billion ($2.63 billion) and RMB 19.67 billion ($2.71 billion), representing an increase of approximately 0.2% to 3.2% YOY.

Encouraging numbers from an exciting Chinese automaker make its impact on the BEV segment and its adjacent technologies. As always, we will keep you in the loop on the latest NIO news going forward.