NIO begins online presence for its expansion to the UAE ahead of a market launch later this year

Chinese EV automaker NIO is expanding its global presence, making headway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a strategic partnership backed by the Abu Dhabi government. The automaker has gone live with an official website and social media page for its new UAE business division and has shared who will manage it.

NIO ($NIO) is no stranger to coverage on Electrek, and today is no different. Since its founding ten years ago, the Chinese EV automaker has made a name for itself in its respective segment by delivering top-tier BEV models with continuous innovation.

Other business expansions include NIO’s battery swap network, which has not only proven plausible in China but is also preferred by a number of drivers over waiting at a charging pile. The automaker also recently debuted its second generation of NIO-branded smartphones.

On the EV front, NIO has expanded to Europe, and its current network of drivers is around 557,000 – 107,000 of which were new users in 2024 alone. In 2023, NIO announced a strategic partnership with CYVN Holdings, a Middle Eastern investment firm backed by the Abu Dhabi Government.

Following two investments in the automaker, CYVN Holdings is now NIO’s largest shareholder. The UAE-based firm is looking to collaborate on market growth at the international level. On a June 6 earnings call, NIO founder, chairman, and CEO William Li said preparations were already underway to launch in the UAE this year.

NIO UAE’s online presence has recently emerged, teeing up the proposed market expansion.

Hello UAE



We are #NIO. Ready to shape a sustainable and brighter future together? #BlueSkyComing #NIOUAE pic.twitter.com/Oq5o0MrE8q — NIO UAE (@NIOUAE) August 16, 2024

NIO shares a letter from its founder and new UAE GM

NIO recently went live with an official UAE-dedicated business page and the new account on X that posted for the first time on August 16 with the message “Hello UAE. We are NIO.” A spokesperson for NIO confirmed with CnEVPost that the account is legitimate and controlled by the new NIO UAE business.

While NIO’s UAE website is up and running, there aren’t many details about what its initial market entry will entail. There is, however, a letter from William Li and the new UAE General Manager, Roberto Lopes Da Silva. Per that letter:

We are enthusiastic about collaborating with our local partners to usher in a new era of Smart Electric Vehicles. With our cutting-edge full-stack technologies, we are confident that our vehicles will exceed the high standards expected by UAE users. We are committed to fostering a growing community in the UAE and building strong networks to provide the best possible experience for NIO users. We are happy to shape a brighter and more sustainable future together with you all.

NIO is taking contact information from anyone in the UAE interested in its BEVs as we approach an official market launch later this year. We will report back on this ongoing story as we learn more about what models will be sold overseas and whether that will also include battery swaps.