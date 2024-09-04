Here’s our first look at the Kia EV9 GT interior with new sports seats [Video]

A new sporty Kia electric SUV is coming soon. Ahead of its official launch, we are getting our first look at the new Kia EV9 GT interior, revealing new sports seats. Check out the video below.

Kia’s first three-row electric SUV continues to see higher demand after launching in Korea last summer.

With deliveries kicking off in the US in December 2023, the EV9 has helped Kia top its US sales record in July and again in August. Kia has sold 13,874 EV9 models in the US through August.

In April, Kia confirmed a new GT variant is joining the lineup in January 2025. Kia’s CEO promised the EV9 GT will have “enormous power” with the ability to move its big body from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in just 3.4 seconds.

The power will come from an AWD, “high-output” dual-motor system for faster acceleration. It will also feature a reinforced suspension and electronic braking for better control at high speeds.

(Source: Kia)

In June, we caught a glimpse of the EV9 GT after it was spotted out in the wild testing. Although it was covered in camouflage, the sporty electric SUV includes unique design elements, distinct from the GT-Line model.

One of the biggest changes is a more aggressive bumper. After revealing the EV6 refresh in Korea and the UK, the GT model is expected to incorporate new design elements, like a more sculpted front and back end for better aerodynamics.

Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

The EV9 is Kia’s second electric vehicle to receive the GT treatment. Kia’s EV6 GT, its most powerful vehicle yet, will beat a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan EVO off the line with a 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 3.4 seconds.

Kia EV9 GT interior first look

Kia’s EV9 GT will be underpinned by the same 576 hp dual motor powertrain. The high-performance electric SUV will compete with the best, including gas-powered rivals.

Ahead of its official debut next January, we are getting our first look at the Kia EV9 GT interior. The video from HealerTV shows new sports seats.

Kia EV9 GT interior first look (Source: HealerTV/ YouTube)

The reporter notes that Kia’s heavy use of sued and other materials conveys a “luxurious yet high-performance image.”

You can see noticeable differences from the GT-Line interior with new seating and materials. Although a “little less spicy” than the Hyundai N EVs, the EV9 GT is expected to offer a fun drive that’s still good for everyday use.

Kia EV9 GT-Line interior (Source: Kia)

The Kia EV9 GT-Line starts at $73,900 in the US (including destination), so the GT model is expected to be priced higher.

At around $80,000, the Kia EV9 GT would still be about half the cost of a 2025 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hyrbid. And it would beat it in a race with the Cayenne’s 0 to 60 mph time of 3.5 secs.

Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 prices and range by trim

Would you buy Kia’s high-performance EV9 GT for $75,000 to $80,000? In comparison, the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N starts at $67,475. Let us know in the comments.

Source: HealerTV