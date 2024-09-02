Kia’s new EV6 gets a sleek front-end design makeover and longer range

Kia introduced the updated EV6 for the UK on Monday with an enhanced design, longer range, and more. The EV6 joins Kia’s new electric vehicle lineup, showcasing the brand’s fresh new look.

Kia introduces the new EV6 for the UK market

The EV6 was launched in 2021 as Kia’s first dedicated EV based on Hyundai’s E-GMP. Since then, Kia has sold over 210,000 EV6 models. Three years later, Kia fine-tuned the electric car to align it with its next-gen models.

We got our first look at the new EV6 after Kia launched it in Korea in May. The EV6 has “returned in a more perfect form,” according to Kia. The new EV6 is now being introduced in Europe.

The most noticeable change is upfront. You will notice the updated EV6 features Kia’s new daytime running lights and signature Star Map lighting.

Kia also added new wheels and touched up the rear bumper for a more sporty, modern look.

The new EV6 GT-Line gets even more dynamic front and rear bumpers, an LED lighting bar, and optional 20″ wheels.

New Kia EV6 (Source: Kia)

The interior has been revamped with added ambient lighting, a redesigned steering wheel, and an updated charge pad. Each variant includes different upholstery. The GT-Line has a black and off-white color scheme.

Outside of design upgrades, the EV6 gains Kia’s fourth-gen batteries. With up to 84 kWh battery capacity, up from 77.4 kWh, the new EV6 gets up to 361 miles (582 km) WLTP range.

New Kia EV6 interior for the UK (Source: Kia)

It also includes up to 258 kW peak charging, enabling up to 213 miles (343 km) in 15 minutes. The new EV6 can fast charge (10% to 80%) in 18 minutes.

Kia also improved the EV6’s stability and drive with upgraded frequency selective suspension dampers.

Kia new EV6 trim (UK) RWD AWD Air £45,575 GT-Line £48,575 £52,075 GT-Line S £53,675 £57,175

Kia EV6 update prices by trim in the UK

The new EV6 is available in the UK with Single-Motor (RWD) and Dual-Motor (AWD) powertrains, starting at £45,575 ($60,000), including VAT.

Kia is expected to launch the new EV6 in North America by the end of the year. Check back for more details.