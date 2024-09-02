Rare price cut on Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike $1,199, Anker SOLIX units 46% off, Samsung electric washer/ventless dryer $1,500 off, more

Happy Labor Day y’all! We’ve got some big savings on Green Deals for you today, led by Lectric’s surprise $100 price cut on two of its popular e-bike models, including the best-selling XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bike that’s down at $1,199 for the rest of the day – with $355 in free gear too. You’ll also find up to 46% off discounts across a bunch of Anker’s camping and home backup essentials, with the SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station falling back to a $449 low and plenty more great setup options too. Samsung is also getting in on the big deals for the holiday, as you can save over $1,500 on the brand’s Bespoke AI-supported All-in-One Electric Washer and Ventless Dryer at $1,999 with a bunch of bonus saving options thrown in too. There’s also Segway’s Labor Day sale that began today, as well as a whole lineup of Greenworks holiday discounts that will be ending tonight – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like last week’s Velotric update taking up to $1,100 off e-bikes until tonight and the new Blix Vika X Folding e-bike launch discount.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Rare price cut takes $100 off Lectric’s XP 3.0 e-bikes and XPeak e-bikes starting from $1,199 (today only)

Lectric has made a big short-term change to its ongoing Labor Day sale, with the brand making some surprise and rare price cuts on a selection of e-bikes that already start at affordable rates. Among these marked down models is Lectric’s best-selling XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes that are now priced at $1,199 shipped for the rest of the day, along with the included $355 in free gear. Usually priced at $1,299, we normally see the discounts from this brand being on the bundle packages that come with your purchase, but we’re getting a rare price cut here back to its pre-tariff all-time low price. You’ll also be getting the add-ons of a larger-than-normal giant cushioned saddle that is better supported by the coiled spring suspension, an accordion-style folding bike lock, a front mounting rack, and two cargo baskets (one for the front, one for the rear).

Lectric’s XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes come with three color/model options – a standard black, a black step-thru model, or a white step-thru model – all of them sporting the same 500W hub motor (peaking at 1,000W) that works in tandem with the long-range internal 48V battery to hit top speeds of 20 MPH, or higher at 28 MPH, depending on your state’s regulations.

Your travel range will vary based on whether you’re utilizing its pedal assistance functionality (now powered by the brand’s Pedal Assist Wattage Regulation (PWR) Programming that you can learn more about here) up to 65 miles, or using the throttle alone for up to 30 miles. There’s even more built-in features to enjoy here too, like the integrated rear cargo rack, puncture-resistant tires, 180mm hydraulic disc brakes, a headlight and a taillight, as well as the LCD display and its foldable body for easier storage/transport when you’re not on the saddle.

More Lectric Labor Day price cuts ($100 off tag):

XPeak White Step-Thru e-bike with $327 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,626) 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range

(Reg. $1,626) XPeak Black High-Step e-bike with $327 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,626) 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range

(Reg. $1,626)

Be sure to also browse through all the other Lectric e-bikes within this soon-to-end sale – with the brand’s XPedition Cargo e-bike receiving the biggest bundle packages at $405 in free gear.

Anker offers 46% off SOLIX power stations, bundles, and accessories during ongoing Labor Day sale

Anker’s ongoing Labor Day sale that will be continuing through September 8 is taking up to 46% off a selection of power stations, solar generator bundles, and accessories as folks are gearing up to begin their fall camping plans. A notable mention is the new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh LiFePO4 DC/AC power stations that just released last week with launch discounts, but the best model among the group for most camping needs is the SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station at $449 shipped. Normally priced at $649 most of the time, the inclusion in this sale marks the sixth official round of discounts we’ve seen on this model since it first hit the market back in March. You can grab it during this sale at a $200 markdown that gives you the all-time lowest price we have tracked, having only seen this deal once before three weeks ago during its Fan Fest Mega Sale.

Anker’s SOLIX C800 Plus has been tailored specifically for campsite needs – with the brand even installing two water-resistant LED camping lights to highlight the fact (more on them below). It provides a reliable 768Wh LiFePO4 capacity housed within a compact unit that can pump out an impressive 1,600W of power output to cover devices and appliances. There are 10 output ports here to handle your power needs – five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. Recharge rates are fairly quick too, with a standard outlet refilling the battery from empty in just 58 minutes (great for last-minute plans), or you can utilize 300W of solar input for a recharge in under three hours, with an option to connect it to your car as well, which takes 7.2 hours to reach full.

Back to the two camping lights – they provide three different modes to handle night-time lighting, with a candlelight mode for illuminating up to a 10m² area, a flood light that can increase the area to 20m², or you can gain this increased illumination in its flashlight mode as well. Anker has even thought ahead by making them recharge upon being returned to the top of the station’s casing and including a retractable pole arm to go along with them, giving you more versatility to be used as a hanger, tripod, or even a selfie stick.

Anker SOLIX Labor Day C800 Plus bundles

Other Anker SOLIX Labor Day camping power stations:

Anker SOLIX Labor Day camping bundles:

Anker SOLIX Labor Day home backup stations:

Anker SOLIX Labor Day home backup bundles:

You’ll also find an assortment of accessories – solar panels, EverFrost electric coolers, and more discounted as well at the bottom of the main landing page here.

Samsung Bespoke A.I. All-in-One Electric Washer and Ventless Dryer starts from $1,800

With Labor Day having officially arrived, Samsung is not only offering plenty of great opportunities to benefit from big savings right now, but its focusing some select deals on its popular Bespoke A.I. All-in-One Electric Washer & Ventless Dryer at $1,999 shipped. Normally fetching $3,339 most days, we saw it fall to a short-lived $1,600 low at Costco back in June, while Best Buy was offering the second-best rate we’ve seen at $2,000. Best Buy has undercut the price today, however, as the same washer/dryer is now priced at the lowest rate we’ve seen on the site so far for $1,800. Picking it up off Samsung’s website, though, has some added benefits, with the company offering a $100 credit on future purchases, as well as an extended two year Care+ plan at $148 off (costing just $1) – plus, there are even further bundle discounts when you buy multiple appliances together. Either way, this is a great chance to upgrade your laundry room at one of the most affordable rates while also possibly regaining some space if you currently have dual units.

This all-in-one washer/dryer unit from Samsung arrives with an ENERGY STAR certification and powered by AI capabilities that makes laundry duties far less time consuming. Thanks to this AI programming, the unit can detect the types of fabric that you throw inside and even adjust settings during its cycles based on how soiled they happen to be, tailoring every wash to the desirable levels your clothes need.

It sports a larger detergent tank than we typically see with these all-in-one models, which is able hold up to 47 loads of detergent at once before needing to be refilled – or, you can use the Flex One compartment for added convenience and versatility, giving you the option to instead hold 25 loads of detergent as well as 34 loads of softener too. We can not discuss the benefits to this washer/dryer without touching on one of its biggest design features: its ventless design. This feature not only allows you to place it virtually anywhere in your home, but its dual-inverter heat pump tech will also significantly increases its energy efficiency, especially when working alongside the AI to calculate and predict electricity costs in order to “reduce energy usage by up to 19%.” Head below to learn more.

Be sure to head over to Samsung’s Labor Day appliance page here to check out the full lineup of appliance offers and bundle deals, or you can head to this landing page here for the washer/dryer untis specifically.

Summer e-bike deals!

Best new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.