Tesla Cybertruck gets turned into Halo Warthog with working machine gun

A Youtuber has turned a Tesla Cybertruck into a Warthog, famous from the video game Halo, with a working machine gun on top.

The fact that the Cybertruck only comes in a stainless steel finish is forcing some creativity out of the owners.

You have to make a few modifications unless you want your Cybertruck to look like the thousands of other Cybertrucks on the roads today and thousands more coming in the next few years.

Vynil wraps are the most popular modifications. We have seen a few creative ones, including one that make the Cybertruck look like a Warthog, but this Youtuber went a step further and actually tried to turn his Cybertruck into the famous vehicle from Halo:

YouTuber Brandon Herrera installed a functioning M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun inside the bed of the Cybertruck.

It’s actually not the first machine gun installed in a Cybertruck, but this one is a lot less worrying than when a Russian warlord does it.

What do you think about this Cybertruck Wathog? Let us know in the comment section below. Personally, I’m not big into gun culture, but I do like Halo, and it’s pretty cool to see an electric Warthog.