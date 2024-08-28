 Skip to main content

Mercedes-Benz launches the Electric G-Class in the UK, but it will cost you over $230,000

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 28 2024 - 10:36 am PT
The Electric G Wagon we’ve been waiting for is finally on sale. In the UK, the luxury Mercedes Electric G-Class will cost over $230,000 (£180,860). Is it worth the price tag?

It’s been nearly three years since Mercedes first unveiled the electric G-Class EQG concept at the Munich Motor Show in 2021.

Since then, Mercedes’ electric G Wagon has made an appearance all over the globe, including at CES 2024 in January.

Now, the all-electric luxury 4×4 is finally on sale in the UK. Mercedes announced prices for the Electric G-Class G580 will start at £180,860, or around $240,000. That’s including VAT.

The SUV is available exclusively in the Edition One trim with up to 579 hp and 859 lb-ft of torque. Powered by its EQ technology and a massive 116 kWh battery, the Electric G-Class gets up to 292 miles WLTP range.

At over 6,800 lbs (3085 kg), the electric G-Wagon is heavy but still less than the Rivian R1S (7,068 lbs) and GMC Hummer EV (9,063 lbs).

Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class G580 Edition One (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes Electric G-Class will cost you over $230K

Starting at £180,860 ($238,400) the Mercedes Electric G-Class cost more than the entry level G450 diesel model (£136,690) and gas-powered G500 (£146,095). However, it’s still less than the AMG G53, which starts at £184,595 (+$243,000).

Mercedes also introduced the 350+ and 500 4matic powertrains for the EQE. Powered by a larger 96 kWh battery, the EQS 350+ can travel up to 429 miles on a single charge, up 49 from the EQE 300.

Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class G580 Edition One (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

The EQE 350+ SUV can travel up to 376 miles on a single charge, an increase of 43 miles from the EQE 350 4MATIC SUV.

The new Mercedes EQE sedan and SUV are available to order in the UK, with prices starting from £69,105 ($91,100) and £74,495 ($98,200), respectively.

Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class G580 Edition One interior (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

The new electric G-Wagon will compete with the upcoming Range Rover Electric, which is expected to debut later this year. Range Rover’s first EV has already secured over 42,000 reservations.

According to reports, Mercedes plans to launch a smaller, cheaper electric G-Class that will cost around $140,000. Mercedes has yet to confirm the new model or what markets it will launch in.

Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class G580 Edition One back seats (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Since the UK prices include VAT, the electric G-Class is expected to start at around $170,000. The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class starts at around $150,000 in the US, so a slightly higher sticker price is expected.

Is the electric Mercedes G-Class worth the cost? Let us know what you think below.

Source: Autocar, Mercedes-Benz

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

